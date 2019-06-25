FedEx : Sues Commerce Department Over Huawei

By WSJ City

FedEx, after botching some deliveries for Huawei, filed a lawsuit to stop the US government from requiring the package giant to enforce a crackdown on the Chinese telecommunications-gear maker.

KEY FACTS

--- The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Washington, DC.

--- It claims the Commerce Department's latest restrictions are forcing FedEx to police millions of packages.

--- This is to ensure prohibited items aren't being exported to Huawei.

--- FedEx said the task is legally and logistically impossible.

--- A spokesman for the Department said it intended to defend its role in US national security.

--- In May it stopped companies from supplying Huawei technology without government approval.

Why This Matters

Monday's 19-page complaint doesn't name Huawei, but FedEx has been caught up in the larger dispute between the US and China. Last month, FedEx apologised after it misrouted some of Huawei's packages, including two that were sent to its global hub in Memphis, Tennessee, instead of China. Huawei publicly complained and Chinese officials said they were opening an investigation into FedEx.

