FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
My previous session
09/26 10:02:35 pm
241.11 USD   +0.80%
FedEx : U.S. court dismisses NY lawsuit against FedEx over cigarettes

09/27/2018 | 05:43am CEST
FedEx delivery truck in New York

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New York dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday against FedEx Corp in which New York state and New York City claimed that the package delivery company had shipped untaxed cigarettes, cheating both out of tax revenue, according to a court document.

The lawsuit, which was filed against FedEx Ground Package System Inc and FedEx Freight Inc, had sought penalties under the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act, which prohibits shipping contraband cigarettes.

In his ruling, Judge Edgardo Ramos noted the complaint simply alleged that, sometime within a 10-year span, FedEx made shipments totalling over 10,000 cigarettes. "Without further details, there is insufficient factual content to 'draw the reasonable inference that the defendant is liable for the misconduct alleged.'"

Ramos said the plaintiffs could appeal and re-file their complaint by Oct. 31.

"At FedEx Ground, we are committed to honouring the privacy of our customers, who trust us to transport their packages safely and securely. We take that trust very seriously and will continue to defend our position in the pending litigation," a FedEx spokeswoman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 71 362 M
EBIT 2019 6 117 M
Net income 2019 4 528 M
Debt 2019 13 258 M
Yield 2019 1,09%
P/E ratio 2019 14,46
P/E ratio 2020 12,19
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 63 033 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 288 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.89%63 033
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-2.43%100 024
DEUTSCHE POST-20.65%45 781
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON11.61%12 587
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.52.47%12 470
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 309
