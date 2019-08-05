FedEx, UPS Find Formula for Delivering Seven Days a Week : Discount Sunday Drivers -- Update

By Paul Ziobro

Sundays will soon look a lot like weekdays at FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc., as delivery drivers fan out to neighborhoods to deliver online orders to doorsteps.

But there will be a significant difference: Drivers working that day will be paid at a much lower rate than those who drive during the week.

FedEx and UPS, with some assistance from the U.S. Postal Service, will rely mostly on this lower-paid army of delivery drivers as the companies work to turn a profit. The bulk of deliveries will be residential, which are more costly than deliveries to businesses. Both companies recently disclosed the new seven-day-a-week schedule, which starts in January after the busy holiday season.

FedEx will deploy Sunday delivery through its Ground unit, which uses an independent-contractor model under which drivers tend to make less than the company's Express drivers. UPS's newest labor contract, enacted last year, created a two-tier wage system for drivers, and the company will mostly use the lower-paid workforce during the weekends.

Lower-paid workers are vital to solving the puzzle of making money on weekend deliveries and helping shippers compete with Amazon.com Inc., which continues to promote speedy shipping times and often through its own delivery network.

The workers will be in the minority. Just 17.4% of the U.S. population over the age of 15 spends time working on an average Sunday, according to the Labor Department's most recent American Time Use Survey.

During the week, FedEx and UPS split their deliveries and pickups between homes and businesses. UPS says home shipments make up more than half of U.S. packages. FedEx doesn't provide a similar breakout but says it gets more revenue from shipments between businesses.

Those commercial stops, where multiple packages can be dropped off at once, are much more economical than single stops to deliver T-shirts or toasters to individual homes.

The balance gets out of whack on weekends. Many people are at home, so the expectation is that the vast majority of deliveries will be made to residences. Residential deliveries require many stops.

"The Sunday delivery-route structure stinks," said Dean Maciuba, a former FedEx executive and current consultant at Logistics Trends & Insights LLC. "You need to use that lower-scale driver because there is so much less productivity on Sunday."

When the Postal Service in 2013 began Sunday delivery for one customer -- Amazon -- it created a new class of worker with the title of City Carrier Assistant. This temporary position has minimal benefits with pay starting at $17.29 an hour, according to the union's contract, whereas full-time mail carriers can make around $31 an hour, excluding overtime and benefits.

Creating the lower-paid positions has helped with the costs associated with running a route where drivers don't go to every home. But the Postal Service has struggled with high turnover in the role, which has resulted in poor service at times. It has run into difficulty recruiting enough lower-wage workers in some markets, causing higher-paid employees to handle those routes.

"It's low pay, very little benefits and they've got a pretty high turnover," said Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, a union that represents more than 300,000 letter carriers. One plus: About 75,000 workers have progressed to roles with higher pay and benefits since the Postal Service began Sunday delivery.

A spokesman for the Postal Service said that pay and benefits for its city carrier assistants are competitive for that classification of employee and that most of those workers convert to a career position within a year.

By using its Ground division, FedEx is able to insulate itself from some of the labor costs associated with Sunday delivery. FedEx typically pays its Ground contractors based on the number of packages delivered, miles driven and other factors, such as minimizing the number of customer complaints, and the contractors in turn hire drivers, said Mr. Maciuba, the former FedEx executive. Ground drivers might make about $15 an hour, he said, compared with $25 an hour plus benefits for drivers in FedEx's Express unit.

A FedEx spokeswoman said that operating seven days will give Ground workers more flexibility to manage their schedules and create opportunities for drivers who are looking for more hours and prefer working weekends.

At UPS, the creation of the two-tier wage structure last year has led to dissent in its union ranks. The Teamsters leadership says the creation of the hybrid driver role, where workers spend some days doing "inside work" such as loading trucks or sorting packages and weekends delivering packages, allows the regular delivery drivers to move back to a Monday-to-Friday schedule.

A UPS spokesman said discussions over the two-tier wage structure came after customers implored the carrier to add weekend service. "The new contract provides the flexibility the company needs to meet customer requirements," the spokesman said.

UPS doesn't anticipate it will have challenges hiring drivers for weekend work, noting that it has wage increases embedded in the contract, strong benefits and opportunities to move into other full-time positions.

But challengers to the union leaders say that creating a position that does the same work at a lower wage could cause conflicts among workers. Under the new contract, a package-car driver's hourly wage maxes out at $40.51, and some agreements require double-time pay for weekend work. The hybrid driver's hourly wage starts at $20.50 and tops out at $30.65.

Sean O'Brien, president of Teamsters Local 25 in Boston, said the two-tier wage system poses a disadvantage for any future workers who are hired at the lower rate. "You're doing the same job of the person next to you and making less money," he said. "That's when it becomes a problem."

Carriers are trying other ways to cut down on Sunday costs. UPS says its will hand off some packages to the Postal Service on Sundays and will use a network of drop-off points, which it recently expanded to include chains such as CVS Health Corp. FedEx also will use drop-off points.

