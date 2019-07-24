Log in
FedEx Corporation

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

FedEx : UPS profit beats on higher e-commerce deliveries

0
07/24/2019 | 07:46am EDT
A United Parcel Service truck on delivery is pictured in downtown Los Angeles

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc <UPS.N.>, which is the world's largest package delivery company, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by increased demand in domestic shipment from e-commerce companies.

The rapid rise in online shopping has been a boon for package delivery companies and UPS has been spending heavily to cut down the extra cost of delivering to households that on average receive fewer packages at a time than businesses.

"Demand for faster delivery is a structural change in our industry," said UPS CEO David Abney. "Anticipating this change, our additional air capacity and modernized network enabled this growth to have a positive impact on profitability and positions UPS well to serve the growing needs of the market."

The U.S.-based company said its domestic segment generated significant volume growth across products led by a more than 30% surge in its next day delivery program, Next Day Air volume, which got a boost from e-commerce deliveries.

Revenue at the segment rose 7.7% to $11.15 billion.

Net income for the second quarter ended June 30 was $1.69 billion, or $1.94 per share, compared with $1.49 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $12.92 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 3.4% to $18.05 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.49% 173.77 Delayed Quote.5.10%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 1.21% 105.27 Delayed Quote.7.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 374 M
EBIT 2020 5 041 M
Net income 2020 3 624 M
Debt 2020 15 692 M
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 45 321 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 182,96  $
Last Close Price 173,77  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION5.10%45 321
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE7.94%90 612
DEUTSCHE POST AG26.39%41 551
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.66%12 972
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 992
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.36%8 042
