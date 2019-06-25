Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 06:44pm EDT
The logo of United Parcel Service is seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it would not join a lawsuit FedEx Corp filed against the U.S. government that argues FedEx should not be held liable if it inadvertently shipped products in violation of an export ban.

FedEx's announcement of its suit on Monday came shortly after the U.S. parcel delivery firm reignited Chinese ire over its business practices. A package containing a Huawei phone sent to the United States was returned last week to its sender in Britain, in what FedEx said was an "operational error."

Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies Co in May was added to a blacklist of people and companies the U.S. government said posed a security risk, barring it from buying, without special approval, U.S. technology upon which it was heavily reliant. A number of other Chinese firms have also been banned from buying sensitive U.S. technology.

In its lawsuit, FedEx said it should not be expected to enforce the export ban, and could not reasonably be held liable for shipping products that it did not know about.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the regulation stated that carriers must not knowingly ship items in contravention of the rules. "It does not require a common carrier to be a policeman or to know what's in every package," he said.

UPS said in Tuesday's statement it would continue to follow government directives across the markets where it operates.

Last month, China said it would launch an investigation after two parcels sent via FedEx destined for Huawei addresses in Asia were diverted to the United States. FedEx said the packages were "misrouted in error."

In the latest incident, technology news outlet PCMag said that its writer in Britain had attempted to send a Huawei P30 handset to a colleague in the United States. FedEx returned the phone and told the sender that it could not deliver the package because of a "U.S. government issue" with Huawei and the Chinese government, PCMag reported.

FedEx's lawsuit and Chinese anger over the deliveries come against a backdrop of increasing tension between the world's two biggest economies.

Eric Hirschhorn, a former U.S. undersecretary of Commerce, said the lawsuit suggests "the company is caught in the middle between China and the U.S. They're being squeezed by two governments that are annoyed at each other and they're trying to do their business."

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru, Chris Sanders in Washington and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rosalba O'Brien)

Stocks treated in this article : FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -3.06% 155.98 Delayed Quote.2.49%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -2.60% 97.13 Delayed Quote.2.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
06:44pFEDEX : UPS will not join FedEx lawsuit against U.S. government
RE
06:33pFEDEX : loses $2 billion, warns of headwinds in coming year
AQ
06:05pAMAZON COM : FedEx profit beats estimates, warns of pain in 2020 from trade war
RE
05:28pFEDEX : Profit Pressured by Express Unit's Woes
DJ
05:28pFEDEX : Profit Pressured by Express Unit's Woes -- Update
DJ
04:33pAbbVie, Lennar and FedEx fall while Bausch Health rises
AQ
04:26pFEDEX : loses $2 billion, warns of headwinds in coming year
AQ
04:14pFEDEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:12pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Records Three-day Losing Streak After Powell Emphasiz..
DJ
04:06pFEDEX CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 700 M
EBIT 2019 5 183 M
Net income 2019 3 485 M
Debt 2019 14 259 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 12,08
P/E ratio 2020 10,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 41 926 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION2.49%39 696
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE2.25%81 023
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.49%36 837
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.11%12 066
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 017
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.78%8 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About