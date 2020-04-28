FedEx : Working with E-Commerce Platform BigCommerce

By Michael Dabaie

FedEx Corp. said it is working with BigCommerce, an open SaaS e-commerce platform, to help small and medium businesses get up and running online amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

FedEx and BigCommerce are collaborating on an offer for new BigCommerce customers consisting of four months of free service with BigCommerce and discounted FedEx shipping rates.

"As we all face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, it's even more important for small and medium businesses to be able to continue providing much-needed goods and services to their communities," said Randy Scarborough, vice president of customer engagement marketing at FedEx.

