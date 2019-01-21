FedEx : and Rise Against Hunger Team Up to Pack 140,000 Meals on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

January 21, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., January 17, 2019 -More than 500 FedEx team members across nine cities will team up with Stop Hunger Now to pack meals for the world's hungry in recognition of the Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day of Service.

This is the sixth year FedEx has worked with Rise Against Hunger, an organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity and malnutrition around the world. This nationwide event provides employees with an opportunity to honor Dr. King's legacy through service. FedEx employees will be packing meals simultaneously on January 21 in Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Indianapolis, Memphis, Newark, Orlando, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C.

'FedEx is proud once again to celebrate the life of Dr. King by supporting Rise Against Hunger,' said Rose Flenorl, manager, FedEx Global Citizenship. 'Our support for this initiative perpetuates our corporate and societal values, using our knowledge to make connections and deliver resources where they are needed most.'

Rise Against Hunger's mission is to end hunger by 2030. The organization's Meal Packaging Events are volunteer-based programs that coordinate the streamlined packing of highly nutritious dehydrated meals comprised of rice, soy, vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and minerals. After packaging, the meals are shipped to countries around the globe and distributed to beneficiaries in critical need. These meals will be sent to countries around the world.

'What we want everyone to know is that hunger is solvable and is the common thread among the world's most challenging issues,' said Rod Brooks, president and CEO of Rise Against Hunger. 'When hunger is targeted, you give leverage and hope to every other cause including poverty, disease, education and the welfare of women and children.'

In honor of Dr. King, FedEx will also provide free admission to civil rights museums as part of FedEx Cares, the company's global charitable giving program in which FedEx will invest $200 million in more than 200 communities by 2020 to create opportunities and deliver positive change around the world. The locations: