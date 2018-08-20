Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FedEx : ‘More Competitive Than Ever’ After Year of Opportunities, Challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

August 20, 2018

[Attachment]

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) emerged more competitive than ever from fiscal 2018, FedEx said in its Annual Report, 'Superior Networks Power Performance.'

'We are very proud of the solid financial and operational results FedEx delivered in fiscal 2018, and I extend a well-deserved 'Bravo Zulu' - the naval signal for a job well done - to our more than 425,000 team members worldwide for their dedication to the Purple Promise which simply states 'I will make every FedEx experience outstanding,' ' said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx.

'It was a year of opportunities and challenges - anticipated and unexpected - and FedEx emerged more competitive than ever,' Smith said in his letter to shareowners. 'In all my years at FedEx, I have never been so optimistic, so sure of our strategy and our ability to deliver an exciting future.'

FedEx cited two unique competitive advantages:
• It is next to impossible to duplicate its global network which includes the world's largest all-cargo airline and connects 92 percent of the world's GDP in 1-2 business days. (See fedex.com/dream.)
• FedEx team members set the bar for excellence, helping earn the trust and loyalty of customers and making FedEx one of the most admired companies in the world and a great place to work.

Other features in this year's Annual Report include:
• Strength in numbers: For e-commerce to continue to grow rapidly, our efficient and reliable global transportation solutions are vital.
• People, networks: Why we committed to investing more than $4.2 billion following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
• Purple Runway: An innovative program designed to address the shortage of commercial pilots and create a new career path.
• FedEx Cares: Help and hope delivered after hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, and floods laid waste to communities in North America.
• Automation helps shoulder the load: Meet our self-driving vehicles and mobile robots.
• The Purple Promise: Everything you need to know about what we expect out of our people every day.

For more information, visit investors.fedex.com.

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 21:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
11:07pFEDEX : ‘More Competitive Than Ever’ After Year of Opportunities, Ch..
PU
09:52pFEDEX : 10 FedEx Drivers Take Home Top Honors at the 2018 National Truck Driving..
BU
08/18FEDEX : Express Mid-Atlantic Hub to Hire 400 New Workers
AQ
08/18FEDEX : More Competitive Than Ever After Year of Opportunities, Challenges
AQ
08/17DAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Hd, nvda, fdx, hum, ph
AQ
08/17FEDEX : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/16FEDEX : Did You Know? Seven Fast Facts about the 2018 FedEx Annual Report
PU
08/16FEDEX : ‘More Competitive Than Ever’ After Year of Opportunities, Ch..
BU
08/16FEDEX : Announces No Additional Residential Surcharges for Second Straight Holid..
AQ
08/13FEDEX : 2018 Annual Report and Proxy Statement with Notice of Annual Meeting are..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17FedEx declares $0.65 dividend 
08/15UPS : Transformation Initiatives Will Be Beneficial 
08/15Oppenheimer assesses FedEx after management meeting 
08/13TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : July Service And Financial Sector Edition 
08/09Is It Too Late To Own XPO? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 898 M
EBIT 2019 6 472 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 405 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 14,75
P/E ratio 2020 12,48
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 65 667 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 286 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.04%65 667
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE2.22%104 790
DEUTSCHE POST-22.64%43 401
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON14.41%12 903
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.46.51%12 536
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 447
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.