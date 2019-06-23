Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : misses delivery of Huawei package to U.S.; China paper says retaliation threatened

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 02:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express truck is shown on deliver in La Jolla

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Sunday an operational error prevented a Huawei Technologies package from being delivered to the United States, just weeks after the U.S. delivery company said an error led to the Chinese firm's packages being misdirected.

China's Global Times newspaper said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2ZB6isY later the company is likely to be added to China's 'unreliable entities list' due to the incident, which occurred days before U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are due to meet in Japan to try to deescalate a trade war.

Trade tensions between the United States and China have extended beyond tariffs, particularly after Washington put Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms gear maker, on a blacklist that effectively bans U.S. firms from doing business with the company.

"The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologise for this operational error," FedEx told Reuters in an emailed statement. A company spokeswoman confirmed that the package was U.S. bound but declined to say what it contained.

China threatened in late May to unveil its own unprecedented hit-list of "unreliable" foreign firms, groups and individuals that harm the interests of Chinese companies.

China did not single out any countries or companies, but said the list will apply to companies who flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and "seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests" of Chinese companies, according to a report in state-run China National Radio.

The commerce ministry will disclose more details of the list soon, the report said.

China's commerce ministry and FedEx did not respond to a request for comment on the likelihood of FedEx being added to the 'unreliable' list. Global Times is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it was adding several Chinese companies and a government-owned institute involved in super computing with military applications to its own entity list that bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.

China launched an investigation into FedEx earlier this month over Huawei parcels delivered to the wrong address, without giving details about the deliveries in question.

China's state news agency Xinhua had said at the time that the investigation into FedEx over misdirected mail should not be regarded as retaliation against the U.S. company, amid the trade spat.

"FedEx can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the U.S. Entity List," the company said on Sunday.

Huawei, which said it was reviewing its relationship with FedEx after the mishandling of its packages earlier, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade fight for nearly a year on issues such as tariffs, subsidies, technology, regulations and cyber security, among others.

A telephone call between Trump and Xi last week, as well as confirmation the two will meet in Japan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, have rekindled hopes of a detente.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Caroline Stauffer in Chicago; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Marguerita Choy)

By Kanishka Singh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
02:06pFEDEX : misses delivery of Huawei package to U.S.; China paper says retaliation ..
RE
06:37aFEDEX : apologizes for not delivering Huawei phone to US for operational error
AQ
06/21FEDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20FEDEX CORPORATION : annual earnings release
06/19FEDEX : Dollar General and FedEx to Offer Convenient Package Drop-off and Pickup..
PU
06/19FEDEX : Recognized as One of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the Unite..
AQ
06/17FEDEX : Dollar General and FedEx to Offer Convenient Package Drop-off and Pickup..
AQ
06/16FEDEX : China's FedEx probe should not be seen as retaliation - Xinhua
RE
06/14CHINA LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO FEDEX PA : Xinhua
RE
06/14FEDEX : China launches inquiry into FedEx parcel delivery errors - Xinhua
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 69 700 M
EBIT 2019 5 183 M
Net income 2019 3 485 M
Debt 2019 14 259 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 43 086 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION4.44%39 696
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE4.76%81 023
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.74%36 837
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.72%12 066
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 017
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.78%8 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About