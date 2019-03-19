Log in
FedEx : misses earnings estimates, cuts full-year EPS forecast again

03/19/2019 | 04:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the post that trades FedEx on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Package delivery company FedEx Corp missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and cut its full-year earnings per share forecast for the second time, citing weaker global trade growth, sending its shares down 5 percent on Tuesday.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company cut its fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to a range of $15.10 to $15.90, from $15.50 to $16.60 previously.

FedEx, which is seen as a bellwether for the global economy, in December slashed its full-year profit forecast, blaming weak growth in Europe and a cooling Chinese economy due to an ongoing trade war with the United States.

"Slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends continue...," Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.

The company's adjusted net income fell to $797 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.02 billion, or $3.72 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose nearly 3 percent to about $17 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $17.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 878 M
EBIT 2019 5 508 M
Net income 2019 3 782 M
Debt 2019 14 151 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 12,90
P/E ratio 2020 10,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 47 614 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION10.32%47 614
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE13.49%95 216
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.67%41 499
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.12.42%13 140
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.05%10 721
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 150
