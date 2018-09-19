FedEx : myCryptoHippo Wins the Second Annual “FedEx Junior Business Challenge”

Student Entrepreneurs from Junior Achievement (JA) of Central Ontario impress judges, including Warrick Dunn, at PGA TOUR's TOUR Championship to earn a $75,000 donation from FedEx

One day prior to the start of the PGA TOUR’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, teen entrepreneurs myCryptoHippo from JA of Central Ontario won the second annual FedEx Junior Business Challenge program for their business presentation and secured a $75,000 donation from FedEx to further support youth entrepreneurship. myCryptoHippo, which aims to educate Generation Z about cryptocurrencies and blockchain through the use of their integrated cryptocurrency simulator, presented its business to a panel of judges, including Warrick Dunn (3-time Pro Bowler and Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor member), David Cunningham (president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express), Ryan Lane (owner of Dream Beard and FedEx Small Business Grant Recipient) and Marc Leishman (3-time PGA TOUR tournament winner who is competing for the coveted FedExCup).

Through its PGA TOUR sponsorship, FedEx teed off the second annual FedEx Junior Business Challenge program earlier this year at the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship (Austin, Texas) and held three other qualifying events at THE PLAYERS Championship (Jacksonville, Florida), the RBC Canadian Open (Ontario) and Dell Technologies Championship (Boston). Judging panels comprised of PGA TOUR players, business leaders and local celebrities selected one JA business at each qualifying event to move on to the FedEx Junior Business Challenge finals.

The four JA student-led companies that qualified for the finals were evaluated on their pitch skills, presentation content, visual aids and connection to innovation, sustainability, job creation or trade industry. myCryptoHippo came out on top for their integrated cryptocurrency simulator, impressing the judges with their goal to make blockchain technology easy to learn and investing in cryptocurrencies less intimidating by providing a hands-on learning experience.

“It was incredible to see these teenagers from JA chapters across the country showcase their entrepreneurial skills and ambition, in addition to their innovation and intellectual curiosity,” said Warrick Dunn. “I don’t remember what I was doing at their age, but I wasn’t starting a business. I’m inspired by these young entrepreneurs and it’s comforting to know the kids from JA will be tomorrow’s business leaders.”

In just two years, the FedEx Junior Business Challenge program has provided more than 30 JA student-led companies the chance to present their businesses at more than ten PGA TOUR tournaments, and awarded $150,000 to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

“Every day around the world, businesses are faced with new challenges, and to stay ahead of competition, companies and leaders need to be creative, agile and innovative,” said David Cunningham, president and CEO, FedEx Express. “Success in small business and entrepreneurship is paramount to FedEx, and the JA students who participated in today’s FedEx Junior Business Challenge finals proved that the future is bright.”

Since 1996, FedEx has donated nearly $14 million to JA Worldwide in support of small businesses and future entrepreneurs. As a part of FedEx Cares global giving initiative, the FedEx Junior Business Challenge program is part of FedEx’s goal of investing $200 million in more than 200 global communities by 2020 to create opportunities and deliver solutions for people around the world. The JA Worldwide network reaches more than 10 million young people in more than 100 countries, making JA a natural partner for FedEx Cares.

With FedEx as the official sponsor of the PGA TOUR since 2002, FedEx and the PGA TOUR have a long-standing relationship. In 2007, the PGA TOUR introduced the FedExCup as the first season-long competitive and promotional platform, transforming the competitive landscape of professional golf. The performance-based point structure culminates with the FedExCup Playoffs, a four-tournament playoff at the end of the season to determine the FedExCup Champion.

See highlights from this season’s FedEx Junior Business Challenge on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter via @FedEx and join the conversation by using #FedExJuniorBiz. To learn more about the FedExCup, visit PGATOUR.com/FedExCup.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $67 billion, the company offers integrated business applications through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world’s largest youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship.

For 100 years, JA has delivered hands on, experiential learning in work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. We create pathways for employability, job creation, and financial success. Each year, our network of over 450,000 volunteers serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 27 countries (88 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005814/en/