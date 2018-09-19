FedEx : myCryptoHippo Wins the Second Annual “FedEx Junior Business Challenge”

One day prior to the start of the PGA TOUR’s TOUR Championship at East
Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, teen entrepreneurs myCryptoHippo from JA of
Central Ontario won the second annual FedEx Junior Business Challenge
program for their business presentation and secured a $75,000 donation
from FedEx to further support youth entrepreneurship. myCryptoHippo,
which aims to educate Generation Z about cryptocurrencies and blockchain
through the use of their integrated cryptocurrency simulator, presented
its business to a panel of judges, including Warrick Dunn (3-time
Pro Bowler and Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor member), David Cunningham
(president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express), Ryan Lane (owner
of Dream Beard and FedEx Small Business Grant Recipient) and Marc
Leishman (3-time PGA TOUR tournament winner who is competing for the
coveted FedExCup).
Through its PGA TOUR sponsorship, FedEx teed off the second annual FedEx
Junior Business Challenge program earlier this year at the WGC-Dell
Match Play Championship (Austin, Texas) and held three other
qualifying events at THE PLAYERS Championship (Jacksonville,
Florida), the RBC Canadian Open (Ontario) and Dell
Technologies Championship (Boston). Judging panels comprised of PGA
TOUR players, business leaders and local celebrities selected one JA
business at each qualifying event to move on to the FedEx Junior
Business Challenge finals.
The four JA student-led companies that qualified for the finals were
evaluated on their pitch skills, presentation content, visual aids and
connection to innovation, sustainability, job creation or trade
industry. myCryptoHippo came out on top for their integrated
cryptocurrency simulator, impressing the judges with their goal to make
blockchain technology easy to learn and investing in cryptocurrencies
less intimidating by providing a hands-on learning experience.
“It was incredible to see these teenagers from JA chapters across the
country showcase their entrepreneurial skills and ambition, in addition
to their innovation and intellectual curiosity,” said Warrick Dunn. “I
don’t remember what I was doing at their age, but I wasn’t starting a
business. I’m inspired by these young entrepreneurs and it’s comforting
to know the kids from JA will be tomorrow’s business leaders.”
In just two years, the FedEx Junior Business Challenge program
has provided more than 30 JA student-led companies the chance to present
their businesses at more than ten PGA TOUR tournaments, and awarded
$150,000 to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.
“Every day around the world, businesses are faced with new challenges,
and to stay ahead of competition, companies and leaders need to be
creative, agile and innovative,” said David Cunningham, president and
CEO, FedEx Express. “Success in small business and entrepreneurship is
paramount to FedEx, and the JA students who participated in today’s
FedEx Junior Business Challenge finals proved that the future is bright.”
Since 1996, FedEx has donated nearly $14 million to JA Worldwide in
support of small businesses and future entrepreneurs. As a part of FedEx
Cares global giving initiative, the FedEx Junior Business Challenge
program is part of FedEx’s goal of investing $200 million in more than
200 global communities by 2020 to create opportunities and deliver
solutions for people around the world. The JA Worldwide network reaches
more than 10 million young people in more than 100 countries, making JA
a natural partner for FedEx Cares.
With FedEx as the official sponsor of the PGA TOUR since 2002, FedEx and
the PGA TOUR have a long-standing relationship. In 2007, the PGA TOUR
introduced the FedExCup as the first season-long competitive and
promotional platform, transforming the competitive landscape of
professional golf. The performance-based point structure culminates with
the FedExCup Playoffs, a four-tournament playoff at the end of the
season to determine the FedExCup Champion.
See highlights from this season’s FedEx Junior Business Challenge
on Facebook,
YouTube
and Twitter via @FedEx
and join the conversation by using #FedExJuniorBiz. To learn more about
the FedExCup, visit PGATOUR.com/FedExCup.
About FedEx Corp.
FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with
a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services.
With annual revenues of $67 billion, the company offers integrated
business applications through operating companies competing collectively
and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand.
Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted
employers, FedEx inspires its more than 425,000 team members to remain
focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and
the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how
FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.
About JA Worldwide
As one of the world’s largest youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide prepares
young people for employment and entrepreneurship.
For 100 years, JA has delivered hands on, experiential learning in work
readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. We create pathways
for employability, job creation, and financial success. Each year, our
network of over 450,000 volunteers serves more than 10 million students
in over 100 countries.
About PGA TOUR
By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires
and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The
PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA
TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA
TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent
the world’s best players, hailing from 27 countries (88 members are from
outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are
broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and
territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as
non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017,
tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180
million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the
all-time total to $2.65 billion.
The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM,
the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte
Vedra Beach, Florida.
