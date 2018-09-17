Log in
FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
09/17 11:47:37 pm
247.2000 USD   -3.23%
11:38pFEDEX : Flood of the Century Causes Devastation in India
PU
11:29pFedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate
RE
10:46pFEDEX : Misses Adjusted EPS, Beats on Revenue -- Earnings Review
DJ
FedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate

09/17/2018 | 11:29pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: FedEx package is pictured in Mexico City

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates on Monday, as employee compensation and other expenses weighed on results.

Shares in the Memphis-based package delivery company fell 3.4 percent to $247 in after-hours trading.

FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc are considered bellwethers for the U.S. economy and investors are monitoring U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff battle with China.

Revenue from China-U.S. trade represents 2 percent of total FedEx revenue and tariffs affect a small portion of that, the company said.

Net profit at FedEx jumped 40 percent to $835 million, or $3.10 per share, for the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31.

Profit excluding items came in at $3.46 per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $3.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose almost 12 percent to $17.1 billion for the quarter, just topping analysts' target of $16.9 billion.

FedEx accelerated $200 million in annual pay increases to April from October, following the passage of Trump's U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. About two-thirds was earmarked for hourly workers with the remainder going to performance-based incentive plans for salaried employees.

The move contributed to compensation-related charges and other items that lowered results by 48 cents per share in the latest quarter.

"As expected, the quarter's results were affected by our decision to invest in our team members following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.

"We remain committed to increasing earnings, margins, cash flows and returns this year," Graf said.

To that end, FedEx increased its adjusted earnings forecast to $15.85 to $16.45 per diluted share, from the previous range of $15.65 to $16.25. That forecast includes TNT Express integration expenses and are based on stability on global trade.

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Post office are preparing for what is expected to be another record holiday package delivery season.

FedEx this year will boost seasonal hiring about 10 percent to 55,000 workers. It has added year-round Saturday delivery and will again do Sunday deliveries during the holiday season as Amazon.com Inc ramps up the pressure on shippers, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Grant McCool)

By Lisa Baertlein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.16% 1908.03 Delayed Quote.68.47%
FEDEX CORPORATION 0.11% 255.73 Delayed Quote.2.36%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.08% 119.09 Delayed Quote.1.04%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 918 M
EBIT 2019 6 444 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 473 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,26
P/E ratio 2020 12,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 67 548 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 287 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION2.36%67 548
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.04%103 577
DEUTSCHE POST-21.74%44 630
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON16.54%13 143
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.90%12 055
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 993
