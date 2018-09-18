Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION (FDX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/17 10:01:09 pm
255.73 USD   +0.11%
01:48aFedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate
RE
09/17FEDEX : Flood of the Century Causes Devastation in India
PU
09/17FEDEX : Sounds Alarm on Tariffs
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

FedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 01:48am CEST
FILE PHOTO: FedEx package is pictured in Mexico City

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates on Monday, as employee compensation and other expenses weighed on results.

Shares in the Memphis-based package delivery company fell 2.7 percent to $248.60 in after-hours trading.

FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc are considered bellwethers for the U.S. economy and global trade. Investors are monitoring their operations for any disruptions caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff battles with China and other nations.

Trade between the United States and China accounts for roughly 2 percent of total FedEx revenue. Tariffs implemented so far affect less than 10 percent of company volume, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Rajesh Subramaniam said on a conference call.

Economic activity in China is starting to moderate as Trump weighs tariffs on another $200 billon in Chinese imports, he said.

"The administration's announcement is worrisome to everyone," FedEx Chief Executive Frederick Smith said as the market waited for Trump's promised decision on the new tariffs on Monday.

Volume increases and other factors pushed FedEx net profit up 40 percent to $835 million, or $3.10 per share, for the fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31. But that was not enough to satisfy Wall Street, which was looking for an adjusted profit that was 35 cents above the $3.46 per share that FedEx reported.

FedEx accelerated the timing of $200 million in annual pay increases this year, following the passage of Trump's U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. That move contributed to compensation-related charges and other items that shaved profits by 48 cents per share in the latest quarter.

"We remain committed to increasing earnings, margins, cash flows and returns this year," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.

To that end, FedEx increased its adjusted earnings forecast to $17.20 to $17.80 per share from a prior range of $17 to $17.60.

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Post office are preparing for what is expected to be another record holiday package delivery season.

FedEx invested billions of dollars in capacity-boosting network upgrades "that will give them a buffer going into the next peak," Edward Jones analyst Dan Sherman said.

FedEx also is boosting seasonal hiring about 10 percent to 55,000 workers; adding year-round Saturday delivery; and bringing back Sunday holiday season deliveries as Amazon.com Inc ramps up the pressure on shippers.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Grant McCool and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Baertlein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.16% 1908.03 Delayed Quote.68.47%
FEDEX CORPORATION 0.11% 255.73 Delayed Quote.2.36%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.08% 119.09 Delayed Quote.1.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
01:48aFedEx quarterly profit misses Wall Street estimate
RE
09/17FEDEX : Flood of the Century Causes Devastation in India
PU
09/17FEDEX : Sounds Alarm on Tariffs
DJ
09/17FEDEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financ..
AQ
09/17FEDEX : Misses Adjusted EPS, Beats on Revenue -- Earnings Review
DJ
09/17FEDEX : downplays US-China trade spat's impact on its business
AQ
09/17FEDEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/17FEDEX CORP. : Reports Higher First Quarter Earnings, Increases Fiscal 2019 Earni..
BU
09/16FEDEX : 2018 Annual Report and Proxy Statement with Notice of Annual Meeting are..
PU
09/15FEDEX : The week ahead in the economy
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17FedEx Corporation (FDX) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
09/17FedEx -2% after sharp earnings miss; raises full-year 2019 guidance 
09/17After Hours Gainers / Losers (09/17/2018) 
09/17FedEx misses by $0.36, beats on revenue 
09/17Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (9/14/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 70 918 M
EBIT 2019 6 444 M
Net income 2019 4 547 M
Debt 2019 11 473 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 15,26
P/E ratio 2020 12,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 67 548 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 287 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President & Chief Operating Officer
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION2.36%67 548
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.04%103 577
DEUTSCHE POST-21.74%44 630
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON16.54%13 143
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.90%12 055
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 993
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.