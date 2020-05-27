Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx set to take stake in German deliver firm Hermes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:55pm EDT
Airplanes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

U.S. logistics company FedEx Corp is close to taking a stake in German parcel delivery firm Hermes, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Home deliveries are surging as consumers around the globe shift to online shopping in the wake of store closures and physical distancing measures aimed at reducing the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic that has already killed at least 350,600 people.

Petra Scharner-Wolff, the finance chief of Hermes, which is owned by e-commerce group Otto, earlier on Wednesday said the firm's effort to find a strategic partner for its European parcel service had garnered broad interest.

Citing unnamed sources close to the company, Handelsblatt said financial investor Advent was still in the running for a stake in the company in Britain.

Representatives from Otto and FedEx each declined comment.

FedEx has a limited presence in the European consumer parcel delivery sector.

The Memphis-based company said last month it would tap debt markets to bolster reserves as the novel coronavirus hammers its higher-profit business-to-business shipments, while driving up demand for low-margin home deliveries.

While a tie-up with Hermes could create some efficiencies, experts said the deal is not without risks. FedEx is still grappling with its 2016 acquisition of European operator TNT Express, which specializes in shipments between businesses.

"It makes a lot of sense, because they need it ... The risk is they haven't been very successful with the integration of TNT," said Mare Rózycki, managing partner at Last Mile Experts, a European delivery consultancy.

Hermes has seen parcel volumes soar in Germany and Britain in April to levels usually seen in the pre-Christmas rush, Otto said on Wednesday.

The company recorded a double-digit loss in 2019, when it also struggled with a shortage of drivers, according to Handelsblatt.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson in Berlin and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by David Evans and Nick Zieminski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
02:55pFedEx set to take stake in German deliver firm Hermes
RE
05:46aFEDEX : Encourages Entrepreneurs to Apply for #SupportSmall $1 Million in Grants..
AQ
05/26FEDEX : Encourages Entrepreneurs to Apply for #SupportSmall $1 Million in Grants
BU
05/20FEDEX : Office Helps America Get 'Back to Business'
AQ
05/19FEDEX : Ground Settles for $3.3 Million in Discrimination Lawsuit, EEOC Says
DJ
05/19FEDEX : and Microsoft join forces to transform commerce; Companies to collaborat..
AQ
05/18FEDEX : Shares Rise on Shipments Partnership With Microsoft
DJ
05/18FEDEX : and Microsoft join forces to transform commerce
PR
05/15GRUBHUB, MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, ABB : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05/15TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Fre..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 742 M
EBIT 2020 3 018 M
Net income 2020 2 184 M
Debt 2020 17 068 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 32 607 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 131,68 $
Last Close Price 124,81 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
John A. Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-17.46%32 607
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-17.38%83 691
DEUTSCHE POST AG-16.52%38 470
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.58%12 261
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.34.35%9 754
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.21%7 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group