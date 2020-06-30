Log in
FEDEX CORPORATION

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
News 


FedEx shares soar almost 9% as home delivery boosts results

06/30/2020 | 04:42pm EDT
A Federal Express truck on delivery is pictured in downtown Los Angeles

Shares of FedEx Corp jumped 8.5% in extended trading on Tuesday after a surge in pandemic-fueled home deliveries helped the U.S. package delivery company beat Wall Street's quarterly profit and revenue targets.

The Memphis-based company reported adjusted net income of $663 million, or $2.53 per share, for the quarter ended May 31. That was down from an adjusted profit of $1.32 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $17.4 billion from $17.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.4 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

FedEx is in turnaround mode as it grapples with an unexpected flood of coronavirus-related e-commerce shipments.

FedEx shares were up $11.98 at $152.20 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 456 M - -
Net income 2020 1 967 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 35 151 M 35 151 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 379 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 144,76 $
Last Close Price 134,55 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer-Elect & EVP
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
