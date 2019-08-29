Log in
FedEx : to Buy Colombian Freight Forwarding Co. Cargex

08/29/2019 | 02:49pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Thursday said it will buy Colombian company Cargex S.A., an international freight forwarding company, and its affiliate Agencias de Aduanas Aduanamos S.A. Nivel 2.

FedEx said Cargex focuses on export management of perishable goods, while Agencias de Aduanas Aduanamos specializes in customs brokerage services.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The deal is expected to close later this year, at which time Cargex would operate as a subsidiary of FedEx Logistics, the company said.

"The addition of Cargex offers future growth opportunities in the Latin American region, a key market for us," said Udo Lange, chief operating officer and incoming president and chief executive, FedEx Logistics.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 3.07% 157.85 Delayed Quote.-7.31%
