Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 10:05:24 am
155.82 USD   -3.33%
09:37aFedEx to End Ground Deliveries for Amazon
DJ
09:12aFedEx to end ground-delivery partnership with Amazon
RE
08/06UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Correction to UPS Article on Sunday
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx to End Ground Deliveries for Amazon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:37am EDT

By Paul Ziobro

FedEx Corp. said it was ending its contract to deliver Amazon.com Inc. packages through its ground network, essentially severing ties with one of the world's biggest shippers.

The delivery giant said Wednesday it decided not to renew the contract when it expires. In June, FedEx said it was ending its air-shipping contract with Amazon in the U.S. but would continue to handle ground deliveries.

The moves are evidence of escalating tensions between the longtime partners as the e-commerce giant builds out its own delivery services, including leasing cargo planes, buying trucks and funding local delivery drivers.

"This change is consistent with our strategy to focus on the broader e-commerce market, which the recent announcements related to our FedEx Ground network have us positioned extraordinarily well to do," FedEx said in a statement.

FedEx's decision will require Amazon to find a new way to handle millions of packages ahead of the critical holiday shopping season at the same time Amazon is looking to speed home deliveries.

The once-staid delivery business has been upended in recent years as consumers buy everything from toilet paper to trampolines online, causing a surge in e-commerce shipments. FedEx and rival United Parcel Service Inc. have invested billions of dollars to handle the increased volumes. FedEx recently said it would expand to seven-day home delivery.

Although Amazon ships millions of packages a day, it spreads the orders among FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, as well as its own growing delivery operations. FedEx has said Amazon represented 1.3% of FedEx's total revenue in 2018, or less than $1 billion.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.00% 1762.6417 Delayed Quote.17.52%
FEDEX CORPORATION -2.92% 156.4031 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -1.97% 112.955 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
09:37aFedEx to End Ground Deliveries for Amazon
DJ
09:12aFedEx to end ground-delivery partnership with Amazon
RE
08/06UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Correction to UPS Article on Sunday
DJ
08/06EXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods
RE
08/05FEDEX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05SUBSCRIBERS : Disregard FedEx, UPS Find Formula for Delivering Seven Days a Week..
DJ
08/05FEDEX : Correction to Story on FedEx and UPS Sunday Delivery
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 374 M
EBIT 2020 5 041 M
Net income 2020 3 624 M
Debt 2020 15 692 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 42 040 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 182,96  $
Last Close Price 161,19  $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.52%42 040
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE17.91%98 751
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.24%39 340
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.36%12 321
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 028
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-37.71%6 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group