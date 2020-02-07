Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : to Optimize Last-Mile Residential Deliveries; Position for Continued E-commerce Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 12:01pm EST

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is taking steps to increase the efficiency and lower the cost of residential deliveries as e-commerce continues to grow at an explosive rate.

Beginning in March, FedEx Express will contract with FedEx Ground for the transport and delivery of select day-definite, residential Express shipments.

FedEx Express packages will be selected for delivery by FedEx Ground if they are residential deliveries for which FedEx Ground can meet the service commitment. The company will begin rolling this out in Greensboro, N.C. and will include other markets in phases throughout the remainder of the year.

“This move makes residential deliveries more efficient by putting the right package in the right network at the right cost to serve our customers,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corp. “We continue to flex our network to stay ahead of e-commerce growth, and that includes adjustments to better handle the demand for residential deliveries while lowering our cost to serve.”

“This allows FedEx Express to continue to do what it does best—delivering business-to-business and premium business-to-consumer time-sensitive packages. The FedEx Express integrated air-ground network is precisely the type of innovative business model that our labor laws are designed to protect. This change leverages the strengths and investments in the FedEx Ground network, making it the network of choice for residential packages fueled by e-commerce,” Subramaniam added.

By optimizing last-mile residential deliveries, FedEx will also help improve safety and sustainability by reducing the number of delivery vehicles in neighborhoods. This move also enables FedEx to continue to enhance the residential delivery experience by exploring and investing in new last-mile delivery technology and functionality that customers are requesting.

FedEx has the market leading e-commerce portfolio thanks to ongoing investments throughout the enterprise:

  • FedEx Ground – Transformation initiatives include the launch of Sunday residential delivery for most of the U.S. population, and the buildout of FedEx Ground’s large package handling capabilities for items like TVs and furniture, which consumers increasingly order online.
  • FedEx Freight Direct – This service has expanded to more than 80 percent of the contiguous U.S. population. The new e-commerce solution offers delivery of bulky items by FedEx Freight team members into residences and businesses.
  • Retail Network – The extensive retail network now includes more than 14,000 FedEx hold locations, including pick-up and drop-off services at more than 2,100 FedEx Office locations and well-known retailers such as Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger and Dollar General. Eighty percent of the U.S. population now lives within five miles of a FedEx hold location.
  • FedEx Delivery Manager - Package recipients can customize home deliveries to fit their schedules, by requesting that their shipment be redirected to a different location, including a FedEx Hold location, and leaving instructions for the driver; sign up is free at fedex.com/delivery.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenues of $69 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 490,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the rate of future e-commerce growth and our ability to successfully compete in the e-commerce market, our ability to successfully implement operational changes in the expected time frame and effectively respond to changes in market dynamics and other factors which can be found in FedEx Corp.’s and its subsidiaries’ press releases and FedEx Corp.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
12:01pFEDEX : to Optimize Last-Mile Residential Deliveries; Position for Continued E-c..
BU
02/04Netflix Spends Big for Oscars -- Will Hollywood Give In?
DJ
01/31Amazon holiday quarter delivers, threatens profit squeeze for UPS and FedEx
RE
01/31TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Parceling Out Profits; Amazon's Shipping Prime; Flipp..
DJ
01/31UPS Benefits From Online Ties -- WSJ
DJ
01/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/30Industrials Up After WHO Warning Comes With Caveat -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/30UPS, Amazon Grow Closer as FedEx Goes Its Own Way
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69 278 M
EBIT 2020 3 622 M
Net income 2020 2 565 M
Debt 2020 16 851 M
Yield 2020 1,77%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 38 810 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 162,88  $
Last Close Price 148,63  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
John A. Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-1.71%38 714
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-9.01%92 530
DEUTSCHE POST AG-3.32%43 596
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.11%12 505
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%6 835
SINOTRANS LIMITED-1.13%3 785
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group