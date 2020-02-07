FedEx : to Start Mixing Express and Ground Operations

By Paul Ziobro

FedEx Corp. will start handing off some of its Express packages to its Ground division for last-mile delivery, bringing the two operations closer together as the company struggles to adapt to e-commerce shifts.

The company said it will redirect slower residential Express packages, such as two-day deliveries, to the Ground division once they get near their destination. It will start with packages that originate in Greensboro, N.C., and expand to other markets in April, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The premium Express business and less costly Ground business have historically been operated as separate networks, a strategy that founder and Chief Executive Fred Smith has in the past defended to ensure that critical overnight packages arrive as promised. But the costs have been questioned by analysts as FedEx profits have come under pressure in recent years.

"We are duplicating efforts and diluting our delivery density, including the number of packages delivered at each stop," FedEx President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam wrote in the memo.

