FedEx to Start Mixing Express and Ground Operations--Update

By Paul Ziobro

FedEx Corp. will start handing off some of its Express packages to its Ground division for last-mile delivery, bringing the two operations closer together as the company struggles to adapt to e-commerce shifts.

The company said it will redirect slower residential Express packages, such as two-day deliveries, to the Ground division once they get near their destination. It will start with packages that originate in Greensboro, N.C., and expand to other markets in April, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The premium Express business and less costly Ground business have historically been operated as separate networks, a strategy that founder and Chief Executive Fred Smith has in the past defended to ensure that critical overnight packages arrive as promised. But the costs have been questioned by analysts as FedEx profits have come under pressure in recent years.

FedEx views the change as a way to address the inefficiencies that arise when Express and Ground trucks appear in the same neighborhoods bringing packages to homes. The added Express packages will give Ground drivers more packages per route, which is critical toward reducing costs.

"We are duplicating efforts and diluting our delivery density, including the number of packages delivered at each stop," FedEx President and Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam wrote in the memo.

The change comes as FedEx is ramping up seven day a week Ground delivery and is trying to fill its delivery trucks after severing ties with Amazon.com Inc. last year. Amazon has been building out its own local delivery network and shifted more packages to FedEx rival United Parcel Service Inc.

To fill its Ground trucks, FedEx is trying to capture more business from other retailers like Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. FedEx is also keeping millions of e-commerce packages in its Ground network instead of diverting them, as it previously did, to the U.S. Postal Service for last-mile delivery.

The Postal Service on Thursday said FedEx and others have been pricing their rates aggressively to "fill their networks and grow package density."

In his memo, Mr. Subramaniam said the latest change will free the Express network to focus on its core business of delivering the higher-yielding packages to business and consumers by specific times. "As the market shifts, so too must FedEx," he wrote.

While FedEx employees handle all Express deliveries, the Ground network relies on independent contractors to operate local delivery routes. The Ground network delivers more e-commerce orders, which generally yield less revenue due to their lighter weight and shorter shipping distances.

The transfer between Express and Ground networks is being structured as a contract between the two operations, rather than a formal effort of integration. The company said such contracts occur often between the two, including during the last holiday season when FedEx's Freight division helped move Ground packages.

"We will continue to operate independently while leveraging our separate business units to create a more efficient service," Mr. Subramaniam said.

The company's legacy Express network, which operates globally, is far larger than its Ground network, with $37.3 billion in revenue compared with $20.5 billion for the North American operation in the fiscal year ended last May 31

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com