Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fedex : Amends Credit Agreements; Temporarily Restricts Buybacks, Raising Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

FedEx Corp. on Friday said it amended some existing credit agreements, which will enhance the company's "liquidity and financial flexibility during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," but which will also temporarily restrict the company from repurchasing shares or raising dividends.

The package delivery and business services company said the amendments involve a $2 billion, five-year credit agreement and a $1.5 billion, 364-day credit agreement, each dated as of March 17, 2020. The amendments "modify the definition of 'Consolidated EBITDA' used in the leverage ratio required to be maintained by FedEx at the end of each fiscal quarter pursuant to the Credit Agreements to exclude non-cash pension service costs," FedEx said, adding the amendments also temporarily increase leverage ratios.

Also, until May 31, 2021, FedEx is restricted from repurchasing shares of its common stock or increasing the amount of its quarterly dividend from 65 cents per share.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
05:27pFEDEX : Amends Credit Agreements; Temporarily Restricts Buybacks, Raising Divide..
DJ
04:27pFEDEX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28UPS adds 'peak' surcharge amid coronavirus fueled delivery spike
RE
05/28UPS Adds Peak Surcharge as Virus Drives Rise in E-Commerce -- Update
DJ
05/27FedEx set to take stake in German deliver firm Hermes-report
RE
05/27FEDEX : Encourages Entrepreneurs to Apply for #SupportSmall $1 Million in Grants..
AQ
05/26FEDEX : Encourages Entrepreneurs to Apply for #SupportSmall $1 Million in Grants
BU
05/20FEDEX : Office Helps America Get 'Back to Business'
AQ
05/19FEDEX : Ground Settles for $3.3 Million in Discrimination Lawsuit, EEOC Says
DJ
05/19FEDEX : and Microsoft join forces to transform commerce; Companies to collaborat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 742 M - -
Net income 2020 2 184 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 34 263 M 34 263 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 379 500
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 131,84 $
Last Close Price 130,56 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
John A. Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-13.27%34 263
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-14.90%85 976
DEUTSCHE POST AG-14.94%39 454
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-3.02%12 592
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.42.89%10 075
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.69%8 312
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group