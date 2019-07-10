Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors (FDX)

Shareholders with $200,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FedEx Corporation (“FedEx” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FDX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2016, the Company acquired TNT Express N.V., a logistics company, for $4.8 billion. On March 31, 2017, the Company announced that by fiscal 2020, the TNT integration would result in a $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion operating income improvement above its fiscal 2017 level (the “TNT Income Improvement Target”).

On December 18, 2018, the Company disclosed an earnings miss for second quarter 2018 due to negative shift in TNT’s product mix to lower margin freight business after a cyberattack on TNT’s operations in June 2017. The Company also lowered its fiscal 2019 guidance and stated that it could no longer achieve the TNT Income Improvement Target by fiscal 2020.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $22.50 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $162.51 per share on December 19, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FedEx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

