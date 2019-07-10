Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Corporation Investors (FDX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

Shareholders with $200,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of FedEx Corporation (“FedEx” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FDX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In July 2016, the Company acquired TNT Express N.V., a logistics company, for $4.8 billion. On March 31, 2017, the Company announced that by fiscal 2020, the TNT integration would result in a $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion operating income improvement above its fiscal 2017 level (the “TNT Income Improvement Target”).

On December 18, 2018, the Company disclosed an earnings miss for second quarter 2018 due to negative shift in TNT’s product mix to lower margin freight business after a cyberattack on TNT’s operations in June 2017. The Company also lowered its fiscal 2019 guidance and stated that it could no longer achieve the TNT Income Improvement Target by fiscal 2020.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $22.50 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $162.51 per share on December 19, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FedEx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
06:21pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of FedEx Cor..
BU
07/08FEDEX : Express Volunteers Over 11,000 Hours Towards Community Projects in the M..
AQ
07/03TO FDX EMPLOYEES : Zamansky LLC Investigates Possible ERISA Violations in the Fe..
BU
07/02Wall Street looks to earnings after strongest June in decades
RE
07/02FEDEX SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Class Action Lawsuit Filed
PR
07/02FEDEX : Office, RushMyPassport Offer Expedited U.S. Passport Services for Summer..
AQ
07/01FEDEX OFFICE : ®, RushMyPassport Offer Expedited U.S. Passport Services for Summ..
BU
06/29TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM : Reminds FedEx Corporation Investors of Important Dea..
BU
06/28FEDEX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LO : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS ..
PR
06/28EXPLAINER : U.S.-China trade war - the levers each country can pull
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 378 M
EBIT 2020 5 041 M
Net income 2020 3 646 M
Debt 2020 15 692 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 41 689 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 183  $
Last Close Price 160  $
Spread / Highest target 40,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David J. Bronczek President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
James L. Barksdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.32%42 205
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE4.31%88 159
DEUTSCHE POST AG22.29%40 890
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.10.15%12 963
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 997
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-25.37%8 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About