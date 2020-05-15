Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Today's Logistics Report: Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Freight Trains from China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

By Paul Page

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

Highway safety regulators are hoping new flexibility in the rules governing truckers' time behind the wheel puts to rest years of argument over the driving limitations. The regulation that takes effect in September provides more leeway in freight transport operations, the WSJ Logistics Report's Jennifer Smith writes, and could save trucking companies nearly $274 million annually over the next 10 years. Shippers may expect the savings to be passed along through lower rates, but the bigger benefit will come from having a less rigid clock on operations. That includes allowing drivers to split 10 hours in mandated off-duty time into two separate breaks and exempting some duty time that isn't spent driving from hours limitations. The Teamsters union says that provision could put fatigued drivers on the road. The main independent drivers' group supports the new rule, however, and so do groups representing the large trucking companies.

E-COMMERCE

New distribution strategies retailers are undertaking to survive the coronavirus pandemic are triggering turmoil in parcel-delivery networks. FedEx Corp. has started to limit the number of items that several big stores including Kohl's Corp. can ship from certain locations, the WSJ's Paul Ziobro reports, as the carrier tries to prevent its network from being overwhelmed by sharp swings in the flow of goods. FedEx's action highlights the strains on parcel operations as consumers have rushed to e-commerce while sheltering at home. Retailers are responding by turning their stores into makeshift warehouses, scrambling the normal flow of online shipments from distribution centers to homes. FedEx compares the limits to its holiday peak-season operations. But the company and other parcel carriers may have to change their operations over the long term if retailers and consumers like the shopping and fulfillment practice and keep it going after the pandemic.

QUOTABLE

TRANSPORTATION

The burgeoning freight rail corridor connecting China to Europe is getting a coronavirus-driven boost in demand. Growing numbers of shippers are moving to the core element of China's Belt and Road Initiative, the WSJ's Trefor Moss reports, as rising prices and disruptions in ocean and air transport have companies turning to trains. China Railway Corp., which operates the trains in China, says it ran 976 trips in April, up 47% from last year. The trains carried the equivalent of the capacity of four of the world's largest container ships. Shenzhen-based logistics company Chinatrans International says new customers are coming in "desperate" because airfreight prices have been soaring and container shipping lines are cutting sailings. The rail services have bulked up capacity in the meantime, giving the transport initiative a new audience among clothing suppliers and auto-parts companies that could last beyond the pandemic.

LOGISTICS TECHNOLOGY

The robots may be getting ready to help with social distancing in stores. Grocer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV is accelerating development of a robotic arm because Covid-19 created an urgent need for technology to help workers clean stores and process orders. The WSJ's Catherine Stupp writes that researchers in the Netherlands are testing the technology, which could be rolled across company operations that include stores in Europe and the U.S. It's a sign of how some companies appear to be stepping up automation efforts as as they adjust to the economic pressures of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahold Delhaize's robotic arm is the latest attempt to solve the robotics logistics challenge over how to handle different goods with a wide variety of shapes and textures. The research group's artificial intelligence team is focusing on improving the robotic arm's ability to identify and hold different products like fruits without damaging them.

IN OTHER NEWS

Nearly 3 million more Americans applied for unemployment benefits. (WSJ)

The Trump administration plans to expand the nation's stockpile of medical equipment to include 90 days' worth of supplies to prepare for potential viral outbreaks. (WSJ)

China's Industrial output rebounded last month, growing 3.9% from a year earlier. (WSJ)

Contract manufacturing giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing plans to build a $12 billion advanced chip factory in Arizona. (WSJ)

Delta Air Lines is retiring its 18 Boeing wide-body 777 jets by the end of the year to preserve cash. (WSJ)

Airline Virgin Atlantic is talking to banks about raising some $916 million to help it weather the coronavirus-driven drop in demand. (WSJ)

Whirlpool, Dow and Reynolds Consumer Products are collaborating to provide respirators for front-line health-care workers. (WSJ)

New York City lawmakers passed measures capping delivery fees charged by services like Grubhub and prohibiting charges for undelivered food. (WSJ)

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group's first-quarter net profit slumped 90% from a year ago. (WSJ)

China exempted another 79 U.S. products from import tariffs. (South China Morning Post)

Investors are flocking to funds focused on logistics facilities in Asia in anticipation of booming post-coronavirus demand for e-commerce facilities. (Nikkei Asian Review)

The U.S. Postal Service is reviewing its package delivery contracts with major private parcel companies. (Washington Post)

Taiwanese container line Yang Ming lost $27.2 million in the first quarter on a 4% drop in container volume. (Lloyd's List)

Singapore Airlines lost $212 million in the year ending March 31, the first annual loss in its 48-year history. (Straits Times)

The family of a Florida woman killed by a delivery driver dropped a lawsuit against Best Buy, J.B. Hunt Transport Services and XM Delivery. (Palm Beach Post)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @CostasParis. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Paul Page at paul.page@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 0.00% 22.42 Delayed Quote.0.56%
APPLE INC. -1.31% 305.62 Delayed Quote.4.77%
BEST BUY CO., INC 1.81% 78.65 Delayed Quote.-12.08%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.02% 120.67 Delayed Quote.-62.39%
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED -0.11% 9.47 End-of-day quote.-0.42%
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED -0.36% 5.56 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.54% 107.43 Delayed Quote.-27.84%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.26% 54.8 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
GRUBHUB INC. 1.64% 55.59 Delayed Quote.12.50%
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PJSC 0.23% 26.06 End-of-day quote.0.00%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 2.64% 17.15 Delayed Quote.-67.24%
NIKKEI 225 0.62% 20037.47 Real-time Quote.-15.82%
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. 0.74% 34.015 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 2.36% 3.9 End-of-day quote.0.26%
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 0.154 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.97% 37.4 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.71% 298 End-of-day quote.0.17%
TEAM GROUP INC. -1.69% 37.85 End-of-day quote.-3.20%
UNION CORPORATION 7.74% 5570 End-of-day quote.2.20%
WHIRLPOOL -0.15% 107.8 Delayed Quote.-29.68%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. -0.50% 5.95 End-of-day quote.0.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FEDEX CORPORATION
01:25pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Setting New Driving Hours; FedEx's Retail Limits; Fre..
DJ
05/14Industrials Up On Reopening Optimism Despite Weak Jobless Data -- Industrials..
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/07FEDEX : Releases 2020 Global Citizenship Report
BU
05/04FEDEX : Coronavirus Kills Several FedEx Workers at Newark Facility
DJ
05/04FEDEX : Awards More Than $250,000 to Winners Of the Eighth Annual FedEx Small Bu..
BU
04/30FEDEX : Launches New Initiatives to Provide E-Commerce Support for Small and Med..
AQ
04/29FEDEX : Launches New Initiatives to Provide E-Commerce Support for Small and Med..
AQ
04/28FEDEX : Working with E-Commerce Platform BigCommerce
DJ
04/28FEDEX : Launches New Initiatives to Provide E-Commerce Support for Small and Med..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 704 M
EBIT 2020 3 048 M
Net income 2020 2 168 M
Debt 2020 17 162 M
Yield 2020 2,42%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 28 505 M
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 133,32 $
Last Close Price 109,11 $
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alan B. Graf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
John A. Edwardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-27.84%28 505
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-21.67%79 053
DEUTSCHE POST AG-23.67%34 600
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-6.46%12 146
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-1.60%9 102
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.33%6 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group