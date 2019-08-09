Today's Logistics Report: Spreading Online Parcels; China's Export Markets; Dimming Big Brands

By Paul Page

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

FedEx Corp.'s split with Amazon.com Inc. will spread more parcels among a wide range of carriers, at least for now. Parcel-industry experts say capacity from rival United Parcel Service Inc., the U.S. Postal Service and regional package carriers will likely absorb the extra boxes that don't go into Amazon's own system, the WSJ Logistics Report's Jennifer Smith writes, even during the pre-holiday surge that strains distribution operations. Regional delivery operators like OnTrac and LaserShip Inc. could also get a holiday bump. The real scramble may come for Amazon itself as it tries to move the air-express shipments the company was moving on FedEx to a variety of carriers, including its own burgeoning air-and-road logistics network. Amazon got a hint of the potential stresses during its recent Prime Day promotion, when millions of additional sales triggered complaints about product availability and shipping delays, providing a kind of test run for the holidays.

ECONOMY & TRADE

Chinese exporters appear to be finding new markets as the conflict with the U.S. upends global trade flows. China's 3.3% rise in exports in July from a year earlier marks a surprising turnaround after stagnant demand throughout this year. Increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia led July's bounceback, the WSJ reports, and some economists suggest the strength in exports to Southeast Asia is being partly boosted through transshipment, in which Chinese exports are minimally processed or altered during a brief stop in a third country and then re-exported to the U.S. The trade showdown appears to be taking a toll on American imports: The Global Port Tracker says inbound flows to major U.S. ports fell in June and July, and the report by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates projects much steeper year-over-year declines in the fall.

Big brands are losing their dominant grip on food supply chains. Kraft Heinz Co. wrote down the value of its brands for the second time this year and reported slumping sales in the first six months of its fiscal year. The WSJ's Heather Haddon and Micah Maidenberg write the results reflect the enormous pressure on food giants to adjust to changing consumer tastes as well as the company's own missteps in navigating shifting market trends and the rising costs of ingredients. Big food makers are trying to upgrade their products as consumers gravitate toward private-label items they perceive as fresher and healthier. Kraft Heinz, one of the world's largest packaged food makers, has been hit harder than most. Some former employees and suppliers say the company's cost-cutting drive left well-known brands to stagnate in a market crying out for innovation.

QUOTABLE

IN OTHER NEWS

The U.K. economy contracted 0.2% in the second quarter. (WSJ)

China set a daily anchor for trading in its currency at the weakest level since 2008. (WSJ)

China's producer prices fell into deflation for the first time in three years. (WSJ)

Japan's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 1.8% annualized rate in the second quarter. (WSJ)

Uber Technologies Inc.'s second-quarter revenue rose below expectations and the company lost $5.23 billion, mostly from costs from its initial public offering.(WSJ)

U.S. spot cotton prices fell to a 10-year low. (Sourcing Journal)

Honda Motor Corp. will shift Japanese production of its Accord hybrid sedan to Thailand. (Nikkei Asian Review)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is in talks with three big tanker owners to build very large crude carriers powered by liquefied natural gas. (TradeWinds)

Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports will build a container terminal at Egypt's Port of Abu Qir. (Seatrade Maritime)

Singapore-listed Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding halted trading in its shares amid reports that its chairman is missing. (Lloyd's List)

British authorities seized 880 pounds of heroin at the Port of Felixstowe hidden in a shipping container heading to the Port of Antwerp. (BBC)

Daimler Trucks is testing technology to give a truck its own digital identity to help speed up payment systems. (Logistics Manager)

U.S. authorities arrested two former Amazon contract delivery drivers who allegedly stole shipments and resold them on Amazon's marketplace. (Associated Press)

Quarterly profit at Stamps.com fell 69% in its first earnings report since the end of an exclusive agreement with the USPS. (Los Angeles Business Journal)

Trucker Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.'s second-quarter net loss more than tripled to $141.9 million as revenues dropped 14%. (Journal of Commerce)

A Florida man was arrested for pointing a gun at two delivery workers late with his furniture, telling them, "I've shot people for less." (New York Post)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow the entire WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @CostasParis. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Paul Page at paul.page@wsj.com