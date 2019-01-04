FEDL STR : Federal Street Acquisition Corp., Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and Agiliti Health, Inc. Complete Business Combination

Federal Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSACU, FSAC, FSACW) (“FSAC”),
a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of
Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”), and Agiliti Holdco, Inc., the
holding company of Agiliti Health, Inc. (“Agiliti Health”), a leading,
nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service
solutions and a portfolio company of Irving Place Capital Management,
L.P., announced today that they have completed their business
combination. The transaction had been unanimously approved by the board
of directors, including a special committee of independent directors of
FSAC and was approved at a Special Meeting of FSAC’s stockholders on
January 3, 2019. The implied enterprise value for the combined company
is approximately $1.74 billion, or 11.6x Agiliti Health’s forecasted
2018 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $150 million and 10.2x Agiliti
Health’s forecasted 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $170 million.
In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, FSAC and Agiliti
Holdco, Inc. have combined under a new holding company, Agiliti, Inc.
(“Agiliti”). Agiliti builds on a legacy of nearly 80 years of
market-leading healthcare technology and service solutions to the U.S.
healthcare industry, serving approximately 7,000 national, regional and
local acute care hospitals and alternate site providers across the
country.
Upon completion of the transaction, Agiliti will be majority owned by
entities affiliated with THL and management. The company will continue
to be led by Thomas J. Leonard as Chief Executive Officer, along with
his current management team.
Scott M. Sperling, Co-President of THL and Executive Chairman of the
board of directors of FSAC stated, “We are extremely proud to join
forces with Agiliti. The company is well positioned to drive shareholder
value by helping health systems address their most complex medical
equipment challenges throughout the entire supply chain.”
Joshua M. Nelson, a Managing Director at THL said, “As a market-leading,
growth healthcare company operating in an industry with strong
fundamentals, we are excited to support Agiliti with a $750 million
backstop equity financing so it may complete the business combination.
We look forward to working with Tom and the talented Agiliti team to
further drive efficiencies for its health system clients, while building
upon the company’s market-leading position and helping them achieve
their substantial future growth prospects.”
Leonard added, “This transaction represents the next step in the
evolution of Agiliti. As a well-capitalized company with new,
experienced strategic partners, Agiliti will remain focused on
innovating our suite of offerings and providing our clients with the
best-in-class service they have come to expect from us. Our nationwide
service platform, coupled with our unmatched offering for Equipment
Value Management has enabled a flexible and scalable model to power
our growth. I look forward to our continued advancement with the support
of our partners at THL.”
As previously announced, FSAC and Agiliti have waived the closing
condition under the merger agreement that would have required Agiliti’s
common stock and warrants to be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The
common stock and warrants of Agiliti will not be listed at closing of
the transaction.
In connection with the transaction, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and
BofA Merrill Lynch served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP
served as legal advisor to FSAC, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served
as legal advisor to Agiliti Health.
About Agiliti, Inc.
Formerly known as Universal Hospital Services, Inc., Agiliti, Inc. is a
leading nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and
service solutions to the healthcare industry. Agiliti owns or manages
more than 800,000 units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000
national, regional and local acute care hospitals and alternate site
providers across the U.S. For nearly eight decades, Agiliti has
delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help
clients reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies, improve caregiver
satisfaction and support optimal patient outcomes. Agiliti, Inc. is the
company created by the business combination of FSAC and Agiliti Health,
Inc. More information is available at www.agilitihealth.com.
About Federal Street Acquisition Corp. and Thomas H. Lee
Partners, L.P.
Federal Street Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition
company sponsored by an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.,
formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange,
asset acquisition, stock purchase or similar business combination with
one or more businesses.
Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. is a premier private equity firm investing
in middle market growth companies, headquartered in North America,
exclusively in four industry sectors: Healthcare, Business & Financial
Services, Consumer & Retail, and Media, Information Services &
Technology. Using the firm’s deep domain expertise and the internal
operating capabilities of its Strategic Resource Group, THL seeks to
create deal sourcing advantages, and to accelerate growth and improve
operations in its portfolio companies in partnership with management
teams. Since its founding in 1974, THL has raised over $25 billion of
equity capital, acquired over 140 portfolio companies and completed over
360 add-on acquisitions which collectively represent a combined
enterprise value at the time of acquisition of over $200 billion.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press
release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,”
“forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,”
“should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar
expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or
results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside
Agiliti’s management's control, that could cause actual results or
outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the
forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may
affect actual results or outcomes include those described in the
prospectus of Agiliti dated October 10, 2018, as supplemented. There may
be additional risks that Agiliti does not presently know or that it
currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results
to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Actual
results, performance or achievements may differ materially and
potentially adversely from any projections and forward-looking
statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements
are based. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as such
statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently
subject to various significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors,
many of which are beyond the control of Agiliti. All information herein
speaks only as of the date hereof. Agiliti undertakes no duty to update
or revise the information contained herein, publicly or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005422/en/