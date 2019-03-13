FedNat Holding Company Management to Participate at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference

SUNRISE, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (“the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FNHC), an insurance holding company, announced today that Company management will make a presentation at the upcoming Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference being held in New York City. Management’s presentation is currently scheduled for March 28, 2019 at 3:15pm Eastern Time.



The presentation may include forward-looking and other material information. At the time of FedNat’s presentation, a live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available by visiting the Presentations and Events section of the Company’s website at www.FedNat.com. The Company recommends registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure timely access. A replay will be archived on the site shortly after the presentation concludes.

About the Company

The Company is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, are authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multiperil, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

