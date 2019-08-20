Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fednat Holding Co    FNHC

FEDNAT HOLDING CO

(FNHC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 04:00:10 pm
13.535 USD   -2.27%
04:01pFedNat to Present at KBW Insurance Conference
GL
08/15FEDNAT HOLDING CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12FedNat Holding Company Announces Board and Governance Enhancements
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FedNat to Present at KBW Insurance Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) (“FedNat” or the “Company”), an insurance holding company, today announced that senior management including CEO Michael H. Braun, will participate in the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference. The Company will participate in a fireside chat on September 5, 2019 at 9:20 am EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available through following this link, and also available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website at www.fednat.com.

FedNat’s management team will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting or for more information on the KBW Insurance Conference, please contact your KBW representative.

About the Company

FedNat is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or IR@fednat.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FEDNAT HOLDING CO
04:01pFedNat to Present at KBW Insurance Conference
GL
08/15FEDNAT HOLDING CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/13FEDNAT HOLDING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
08/12FEDNAT HOLDING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Direct..
AQ
08/12FedNat Holding Company Announces Board and Governance Enhancements
GL
08/07FEDNAT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/06FEDNAT HOLDING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06FEDNAT HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/06FEDNAT HOLDING CO : mpany Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Results
AQ
07/30FedNat Holding Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 421 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 5,43x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart FEDNAT HOLDING CO
Duration : Period :
Fednat Holding Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDNAT HOLDING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,00  $
Last Close Price 13,85  $
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Braun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce F. Simberg Chairman
Ronald A. Jordan Chief Financial Officer
Richard W. Wilcox Independent Director
Jenifer G. Kimbrough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDNAT HOLDING CO-32.43%183
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.24%38 428
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.24%36 445
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.85%34 233
SAMPO-4.24%22 962
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC12.08%18 791
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group