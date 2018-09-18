Feintool International : successfully places 451,871 new shares, raising gross proceeds of CHF 50.8 m

Feintool International Holding AG / Feintool successfully places 451,871 new shares, raising gross proceeds of CHF 50.8 m . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Feintool International Holding AG1 as successfully placed 451,871 new shares sourced from existing authorized capital by way of an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The shares were sold in a private placement at 112.50 per new share. The gross proceeds from the placement amount to CHF 50.8 m.

The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used to partially re-finance the acquisition of Stanzwerk Jessen GmbH.

Feintool's main shareholder, Artemis Beteiligungen I AG, which is controlled by Michael Pieper, has purchased 227,400 new shares at the offer price, retaining its shareholding of 50.32%.

Feintool as well as Artemis Beteiligungen I AG have agreed to a 180 days lock-up period subject to customary exceptions.

The new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on September 20, 2018. Payment and settlement is expected to also take place on the same date. The new shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares, including full dividend entitlement for the financial year 2018.

Credit Suisse is acting as Sole Bookrunner in the placement.

1 Feintool" or "Company" has the meaning of Feintool International Holding AG

In brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking as well as a global provider of high-quality and cost-effective fineblanked, formed and punched electro sheet metal components. As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently expanding the boundaries of these technologies and develops smart solutions for its customers' needs.

On the one hand, Feintool offers complete production of precise fineblanked, formed and punched electro sheet metal components in high outputs for demanding industrial applications; while on the other, it provides complete solutions in fineblanking and related processes.

The processes used by Feintool are ideally suited to implement automobile industry trends. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction/sustainability, module variations/platforms, and alternative drive concepts such as hybrid and electric drives.

The company, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan, so it is always near its customers. Around 2,600 employees and 70 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool customers.

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document does not constitute a prospectus or a similar communication within the meaning of article 752, 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and it does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no offering of the securities in the United States of America.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FSMA Order") or (iii) persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d), "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc." of the FSMA Order, and (iv) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" (within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referenced herein in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Feintool International Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media Spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Telephone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

