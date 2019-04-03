Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Fellow Finance Oyj    FELLOW   FI4000348974

FELLOW FINANCE OYJ

(FELLOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fellow Finance's platform facilitated 18,2 million euros of loans in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:41am EDT

Fellow Finance Plc PRESS RELEASE 3 April 2019 at 10:40 am

Fellow Finance's platform facilitated 18,2 million euros of loans in March

In March Fellow Finance investors funded business and peer-to-peer loans worth around 18,2 million euros. Cumulative loan volume grew over 415 million euros and the total number of investors grew to 12 031. You can always check the real-time peer-to-peer lending statistics on our website: www.fellowfinance.com/for-investor/statistics.

Fellow Finance Plc launched its operations in 2014 and it is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services for people and businesses. Fellow Finance is the leading¹ Nordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform which has over 560 000 users from around 60 countries. Fellow Finance Plc is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorized Payment Institution. Fellow Finance Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Finland and The Company has around 2800 shareholders.

¹Measured by amount of financing facilitated. Source: Brismo Market Data (data accessed on 3 April 2019).

Further enquieries:
Jouni Hintikka, CEO, Fellow Finance Plc, jouni.hintikka@fellowfinance.fi, +358 40 585 5009

Certified advisor:
Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

logo400x93.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FELLOW FINANCE OYJ
03:41aFellow Finance's platform facilitated 18,2 million euros of loans in March
GL
03/13FELLOW FINANCE OYJ : Invitation to the annual general meeting of fellow finance ..
AQ
03/08CORRECTION TO THE COMPANY ANNOUNCEME : Fellow Finance Plc's Financial Statements..
AQ
03/08FELLOW FINANCE PLC : 's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2018..
AQ
03/04FELLOW FINANCE OYJ : platform facilitated 18,1 million euros of loans in Februar..
AQ
03/01FELLOW FINANCE PLC : Chief Financial Official changes
AQ
02/14CORRECTION TO COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT, : Fellow Finance´s Financial Statements Rel..
AQ
02/14FELLOW FINANCE OYJ : `s financial statements release 2018
AQ
02/06FELLOW FINANCE OYJ : `s platform facilitated 18,5 million euros of loans in Janu..
AQ
02/05FELLOW FINANCE OYJ : platform facilitated 18,5 million euros of loans in January
AQ
More news
Chart FELLOW FINANCE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Fellow Finance Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jouni Ilmari Hintikka Chief Executive Officer
Kai Patrik Myllyneva Chairman
Teemu Oskari Nyholm Chief Operating Officer & Director
Pasi Rantamäki Chief Financial Officer
Jorma Juhani Alanne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FELLOW FINANCE OYJ59
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES11.28%36 522
ADYEN53.84%23 159
WORLDLINE26.42%10 812
SIMCORP41.38%3 911
GREENSKY INC37.41%2 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About