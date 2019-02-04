Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces $12.5 Million Debt Financing With Bridge Bank

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate (STS) to be administered by infusion) for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients with solid tumors, announced a $12.5 million senior debt facility with the Life Sciences Group at Bridge Bank.



The U.S. operating subsidiary of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with Bridge Bank, securing a $12.5 million debt facility with a maturity date of October 1, 2023, which will be funded upon New Drug Application (NDA) approval of PEDMARKTM in the U.S. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the loan to provide working capital for commercialization activities for PEDMARKTM upon NDA approval.

“We welcome the commitment of Bridge Bank to Fennec as this debt facility provides us with the option to access minimally dilutive capital at an attractive cost upon NDA approval. With this facility, combined with our existing cash position, we believe we have sufficient resources to launch PEDMARKTM,” stated Rosty Raykov, Chief Executive Officer of Fennec.

“PEDMARK™ is the first agent to receive Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S Food and Drug Administration for prevention of cisplatin-induced hear loss in pediatric patients,” said Justin McDonie, senior vice president of Bridge Bank’s Life Sciences Group. “Bridge Bank welcomes the opportunity to work alongside the Fennec Pharmaceuticals team and to provide flexible debt capital to support the launch of PEDMARK™ which addresses an unmet orphan condition.”

