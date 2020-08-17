INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FENC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Fennec revealed in an August 11, 2020, press release that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding its PEDMARK product. The Company reported that, "According to the CRL, after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK.” Based on this news, shares of Fennec fell by 34% on the same day.

