Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.    FENC   CA31447P1009

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(FENC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) on Behalf of Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FENC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 11, 2020, Fennec disclosed that it had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for intravenous administration for the ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy. According to the CRL, "after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of [Fennec’s] drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK."

On this news, Fennec’s stock price fell $3.51 per share, or 34%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fennec securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC
02:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Fennec Pharmaceutic..
BU
02:00pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10:55aROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claim..
BU
08/12Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/05Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Pr..
GL
06/26Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Amendment to Increase Existing Senior Debt F..
GL
05/14Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Pro..
GL
05/08Fennec Announces Exercise and Closing of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Add..
GL
05/05Fennec Announces Closing of Public Offering
GL
04/29Fennec Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,82 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 51,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 5,67 $
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 165%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rostislav C. Raykov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Khalid Islam Chairman
Robert C. Andrade Chief Financial Officer
Chris A. Rallis Independent Director
Adrian J. Haigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-12.63%144
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.42%85 880
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.08%69 620
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS63.14%64 461
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.62.48%36 608
GENMAB A/S55.72%23 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group