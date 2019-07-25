Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Fentura Financial Inc.    

FENTURA FINANCIAL INC.
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - 06/21
21 USD   +1.11%
02:00pFentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
06/17FENTURA FINANCIAL : Receives Top 200 Community Bank Recognition
AQ
06/05The State Bank Rated 5-Stars by Bauer Financial
GL
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

FENTON, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) has announced a regular dividend of $0.07 per share for shareholders of record as of August 5, 2019, and payable August 12, 2019.

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. The aim of The State Bank is to become and remain “Your Financial Partner for Life.” More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:Ronald L. JusticeAaron D. Wirsing
 President & CEOChief Financial Officer
 Fentura Financial, Inc.Fentura Financial, Inc.
 810.714.3902810.714.3925
 ronj@thestatebank.comaaronw@thestatebank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FENTURA FINANCIAL INC.
02:00pFentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
06/17FENTURA FINANCIAL : Receives Top 200 Community Bank Recognition
AQ
06/05The State Bank Rated 5-Stars by Bauer Financial
GL
04/29Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
04/26Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/27Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Record Earnings
GL
02/05Fentura Financial, Inc. Named to 2019 OTCQX Best 50
GL
01/29Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
2018FENTURA FINANCIAL : Announces Final Closing on Private Placement
AQ
2018Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Final Closing on Private Placement
GL
More news
Chart FENTURA FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Fentura Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald L. Justice President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas P. McKenney Chairman
James W. Distelrath Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian P. Petty Vice Chairman
William H. Dery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FENTURA FINANCIAL INC.10.01%95
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 520
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 108
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP12.14%54 249
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK17.24%49 503
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.76%49 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group