Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
0
08/04/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2020 presentation.
FENTON, Mich., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,043 and $7,395 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.
“Looking back on the second quarter, I am proud of the Fentura team. We worked hard and will continue efforts to serve our clients and help those in need get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Ronald Justice, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. “We provided loan payment relief, interest free loans to individuals, significantly lowered and eliminated certain fees, performed daily cash drawings for a month, and provided more than 1,200 PPP loans totaling more than $205,000 to support local communities.”
Justice added, “Looking forward, as we navigate through these challenging times, we will continue to focus on prudent growth, a strong net interest margin, and maintaining credit quality, while supporting our customers and communities.”
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
11,215
$
11,070
$
11,076
$
11,240
$
10,788
Interest expense
1,618
2,145
2,158
2,184
2,195
Net interest income
9,597
8,925
8,918
9,056
8,593
Provision for loan losses
2,001
1,542
436
422
264
Noninterest income
5,292
4,513
2,129
2,262
2,250
Noninterest expenses
7,809
7,686
7,415
6,608
6,691
Federal income tax expense
1,036
858
644
873
791
Net income
$
4,043
$
3,352
$
2,552
$
3,415
$
3,097
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
0.55
$
0.73
$
0.67
Dividends
$
0.075
$
0.075
$
0.07
$
0.07
$
0.07
Tangible book value(1)
$
22.44
$
21.56
$
20.87
$
20.37
$
19.59
Quoted market value
High
$
18.95
$
26.00
$
25.50
$
21.00
$
21.00
Low
$
14.90
$
12.55
$
20.60
$
20.45
$
20.45
Close(1)
$
17.35
$
15.50
$
25.23
$
21.00
$
20.60
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.35
%
1.28
%
1.02
%
1.40
%
1.31
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.20
%
13.01
%
10.03
%
13.83
%
13.14
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
15.79
%
13.54
%
10.46
%
14.47
%
13.79
%
Efficiency ratio
52.45
%
57.20
%
67.12
%
58.38
%
61.71
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.94
%
4.47
%
4.66
%
4.85
%
4.81
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.91
%
1.28
%
1.36
%
1.42
%
1.46
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.37
%
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.91
%
3.83
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
75,526
$
76,312
$
61,621
$
62,351
$
73,285
Gross loans
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
$
813,547
Total assets
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
$
1,034,759
$
978,046
$
949,790
Total deposits
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
$
863,102
$
801,101
$
792,555
Borrowed funds
$
96,217
$
71,500
$
61,500
$
69,000
$
54,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
108,969
$
104,828
$
101,444
$
99,142
$
95,504
Net loans to total deposits
101.70
%
97.11
%
100.19
%
102.51
%
102.02
%
Common shares outstanding
4,680,920
4,675,499
4,664,369
4,658,722
4,653,343
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,200,966
$
1,049,245
$
994,094
$
971,074
$
947,095
Earning assets
$
1,146,941
$
997,089
$
944,692
$
920,857
$
900,738
Interest bearing liabilities
$
711,500
$
672,564
$
629,454
$
611,804
$
603,965
Total shareholders' equity
$
106,998
$
103,646
$
100,991
$
97,958
$
94,519
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
102,999
$
99,558
$
96,796
$
93,650
$
90,098
Earned common shares outstanding
4,664,946
4,659,279
4,652,569
4,646,835
4,641,161
Unvested stock grants
14,208
13,481
9,947
9,967
9,967
Total common shares outstanding
4,679,154
4,672,760
4,662,516
4,656,802
4,651,128
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.86
%
0.84
%
0.67
%
0.65
%
0.62
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
15.06
%
14.42
%
14.03
%
14.42
%
14.18
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
14.00
%
13.56
%
13.33
%
13.73
%
13.53
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.34
%
11.91
%
11.64
%
11.96
%
11.73
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.90
%
10.97
%
11.20
%
11.22
%
11.16
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2018
6/30/2017
6/30/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
22,285
$
21,225
$
17,108
$
13,681
$
9,036
Interest expense
3,763
4,285
2,263
1,389
1,158
Net interest income
18,522
16,940
14,845
12,292
7,878
Provision for loan losses
3,543
477
576
125
—
Noninterest income
9,805
3,772
3,814
3,372
3,014
Noninterest expenses
15,495
13,200
12,328
10,837
7,972
Federal income tax expense
1,894
1,424
1,163
1,476
997
Net income
$
7,395
$
5,611
$
4,592
$
3,226
$
1,923
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
1.59
$
1.21
$
1.26
$
0.89
$
0.77
Dividends
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
0.10
$
0.30
Tangible book value(1)
$
22.44
$
19.59
$
16.00
$
13.45
$
13.37
Quoted market value
High
$
26.00
$
21.00
$
21.25
$
18.50
$
14.94
Low
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
$
15.10
$
12.85
Close(1)
$
17.35
$
20.60
$
21.10
$
18.25
$
13.30
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.32
%
1.20
%
1.16
%
0.90
%
0.85
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
14.13
%
12.14
%
15.13
%
12.36
%
11.58
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
14.69
%
12.75
%
16.47
%
13.16
%
11.58
%
Efficiency ratio
54.70
%
63.73
%
66.07
%
69.18
%
73.19
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.19
%
4.79
%
4.42
%
4.16
%
4.41
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
1.09
%
1.43
%
0.90
%
0.57
%
0.78
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.47
%
3.82
%
3.82
%
3.73
%
3.84
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
75,526
$
73,285
$
49,110
$
70,699
$
24,378
Gross loans
$
1,044,564
$
813,547
$
707,364
$
591,753
$
396,565
Total assets
$
1,237,694
$
949,790
$
841,459
$
730,511
$
473,714
Total deposits
$
1,018,287
$
792,555
$
702,035
$
614,167
$
393,578
Borrowed funds
$
96,217
$
54,000
$
74,000
$
59,000
$
44,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
108,969
$
95,504
$
63,078
$
54,255
$
33,919
Net loans to total deposits
101.70
%
102.02
%
100.18
%
95.85
%
99.85
%
Common shares outstanding
4,680,920
4,653,343
3,640,060
3,629,097
2,536,948
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,125,064
$
940,585
$
797,594
$
723,786
$
454,152
Earning assets
$
1,072,008
$
894,357
$
749,755
$
631,928
$
410,313
Interest bearing liabilities
$
692,035
$
604,469
$
509,294
$
499,636
$
297,662
Total shareholders' equity
$
105,276
$
93,239
$
61,219
$
52,786
$
33,393
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
101,233
$
88,762
$
56,221
$
49,586
$
33,393
Earned common shares outstanding
4,662,113
4,638,208
3,635,446
3,624,719
2,497,403
Unvested stock grants
13,844
9,878
—
—
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,675,957
4,648,086
3,635,446
3,624,719
2,497,403
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.10
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.02
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.08
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
0.08
%
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.86
%
0.62
%
0.57
%
0.52
%
0.90
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
15.06
%
14.18
%
11.20
%
11.25
%
12.98
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
14.00
%
13.53
%
10.62
%
10.73
%
12.08
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.34
%
11.73
%
8.59
%
8.36
%
8.54
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.90
%
11.16
%
9.14
%
8.99
%
10.40
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
GAAP net income
$
4,043
$
3,352
$
2,552
$
3,415
$
3,097
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(110
)
(180
)
(126
)
(189
)
(145
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
71
71
89
88
90
Amortization on acquired time deposits
5
5
7
7
7
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights
—
—
3
3
3
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(34
)
(104
)
(27
)
(91
)
(45
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Interest income on PPP loans
(771
)
—
—
—
—
Net gain from COLI death benefit
(137
)
—
—
—
—
Prepayment penalties collected
(12
)
(36
)
(42
)
(284
)
(9
)
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
—
(578
)
—
—
—
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
—
(448
)
—
—
—
Interest expense on PPPLF
6
—
—
—
—
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans
58
—
—
—
—
Mortgage servicing rights impairment
191
173
—
—
—
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(665
)
(889
)
(42
)
(284
)
(9
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
3,344
$
2,359
$
2,483
$
3,040
$
3,043
GAAP net interest income
$
9,597
$
8,925
$
8,918
$
9,056
$
8,593
Interest income on PPP loans
(976
)
—
—
—
—
Accretion on purchased loans
(139
)
(228
)
(160
)
(239
)
(183
)
Prepayment penalties collected
(15
)
(46
)
(53
)
(360
)
(12
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
6
6
9
9
9
Interest expense on PPPLF
8
—
—
—
—
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans
73
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net interest income
$
8,554
$
8,657
$
8,714
$
8,466
$
8,407
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
0.72
$
0.51
$
0.53
$
0.65
$
0.66
Return on average assets
1.12
%
0.90
%
0.99
%
1.24
%
1.29
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.57
%
9.15
%
9.75
%
12.31
%
12.91
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
13.06
%
9.53
%
10.18
%
12.88
%
13.55
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.89
%
4.36
%
4.57
%
4.59
%
4.72
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.91
%
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.43
%
1.47
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.32
%
3.50
%
3.66
%
3.66
%
3.75
%
Year to Date June 30
Variance
2020
2019
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
7,395
$
5,611
$
1,784
31.79
%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(290
)
(320
)
30
(9.38
)
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
142
179
(37
)
(20.67
)
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
10
13
(3
)
(23.08
)
%
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights
—
6
(6
)
(100.00
)
%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(138
)
(122
)
(16
)
13.11
%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Interest income on PPP loans
(771
)
—
(771
)
N/M
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
(578
)
—
(578
)
N/M
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
(448
)
—
(448
)
N/M
Net gain from COLI death benefit
(137
)
—
(137
)
N/M
Prepayment penalties collected
(48
)
(22
)
(26
)
118.18
%
Interest expense on PPPLF
6
—
6
N/M
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans
58
—
58
N/M
Mortgage servicing rights impairment
364
—
364
N/M
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(1,554
)
(22
)
(1,532
)
6,963.64
%
Adjusted net income from operations
$
5,703
$
5,467
$
236
4.32
%
GAAP net interest income
$
18,522
$
16,940
$
1,582
9.34
%
Interest income on PPP loans
(976
)
—
(976
)
N/M
Accretion on purchased loans
(367
)
(405
)
38
(9.38
)
%
Prepayment penalties collected
(61
)
(28
)
(33
)
117.86
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
12
17
(5
)
(29.41
)
%
Interest expense on PPPLF
8
—
8
N/M
Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans
73
—
73
N/M
Adjusted net interest income
$
17,211
$
16,524
$
687
4.16
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
1.22
$
1.18
$
0.04
3.39
%
Return on average assets
1.02
%
1.17
%
(0.15
)
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.89
%
11.82
%
(0.93
)
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
11.33
%
12.42
%
(1.09
)
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.10
%
4.69
%
(0.59
)
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
1.09
%
1.44
%
(0.35
)
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.39
%
3.73
%
(0.34
)
%
To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.
The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value. The Corporation also opted to recognize the interest rate lock commitments, loans held for sale, and forward commitments at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. As forward loan sales commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale.
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets
Total loans
$
1,048,068
$
10,788
4.14
%
$
878,813
$
10,481
4.80
%
$
805,954
$
10,141
5.05
%
Taxable investment securities
62,829
323
2.07
%
56,963
353
2.49
%
67,237
462
2.76
%
Nontaxable investment securities
11,449
84
2.95
%
10,532
81
3.09
%
9,374
70
3.00
%
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
%
33,588
116
1.39
%
10,195
61
2.40
%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
21,314
5
0.09
%
14,043
26
0.74
%
4,828
28
2.33
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,281
33
4.05
%
3,150
30
3.83
%
3,150
41
5.22
%
Total earning assets
1,146,941
11,233
3.94
%
997,089
11,087
4.47
%
900,738
10,803
4.81
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(7,753
)
(5,821
)
(4,822
)
Fixed assets
15,509
15,538
14,837
Accrued income and other assets
46,269
42,439
36,342
Total assets
$
1,200,966
$
1,049,245
$
947,095
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
189,981
$
249
0.53
%
$
170,598
$
475
1.12
%
$
75,495
$
117
0.62
%
Savings deposits
247,687
140
0.23
%
231,188
199
0.35
%
243,795
319
0.52
%
Time deposits
181,661
821
1.82
%
205,485
1,053
2.06
%
229,863
1,319
2.30
%
Borrowed funds
92,171
408
1.78
%
65,293
418
2.57
%
54,812
440
3.22
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
711,500
1,618
0.91
%
672,564
2,145
1.28
%
603,965
2,195
1.46
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
371,320
264,699
243,010
Accrued interest and other liabilities
11,148
8,336
5,601
Shareholders' equity
106,998
103,646
94,519
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,200,966
$
1,049,245
$
947,095
Net interest income (FTE)
$
9,615
$
8,942
$
8,608
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.37
%
3.61
%
3.83
%
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets
Total loans
$
963,400
$
21,269
4.44
%
$
798,511
$
19,882
5.02
%
Taxable investment securities
59,896
676
2.27
%
73,303
1,021
2.81
%
Nontaxable investment securities
10,991
165
3.02
%
9,977
146
2.95
%
Federal funds sold
16,794
116
1.39
%
5,119
61
2.40
%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
17,712
31
0.35
%
4,297
53
2.49
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,215
63
3.94
%
3,150
93
5.95
%
Total earning assets
1,072,008
22,320
4.19
%
894,357
21,256
4.79
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(6,787
)
(4,706
)
Fixed assets
15,523
14,827
Accrued income and other assets
44,320
36,107
Total assets
$
1,125,064
$
940,585
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
180,291
$
724
0.81
%
$
74,454
$
201
0.54
%
Savings deposits
239,438
339
0.28
%
242,805
616
0.51
%
Time deposits
193,574
1,874
1.95
%
227,865
2,539
2.25
%
Borrowed funds
78,732
826
2.11
%
59,345
929
3.16
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
692,035
3,763
1.09
%
604,469
4,285
1.43
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
318,010
238,640
Accrued interest and other liabilities
9,743
4,237
Shareholders' equity
105,276
93,239
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,125,064
$
940,585
Net interest income (FTE)
$
18,557
$
16,971
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.48
%
3.83
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.
Volume and Rate Variance Analysis
The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:
Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate. Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.
The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Compared To
Compared To
Compared To
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Volume
Rate
Net
Volume
Rate
Net
Volume
Rate
Net
Changes in interest income
Total loans
$
6,947
$
(6,640
)
$
307
$
9,573
$
(8,926
)
$
647
$
6,828
$
(5,441
)
$
1,387
Taxable investment securities
170
(200
)
(30
)
(29
)
(110
)
(139
)
(168
)
(177
)
(345
)
Nontaxable investment securities
21
(18
)
3
20
(8
)
12
15
4
19
Federal funds sold
(58
)
(58
)
(116
)
(30
)
(30
)
(60
)
134
(79
)
55
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
60
(81
)
(21
)
151
(174
)
(23
)
127
(149
)
(22
)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1
2
3
11
(18
)
(7
)
6
(36
)
(30
)
Total changes in interest income
7,141
(6,995
)
146
9,696
(9,266
)
430
6,942
(5,878
)
1,064
Changes in interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
317
(543
)
(226
)
245
(113
)
132
387
136
523
Savings deposits
86
(145
)
(59
)
34
(213
)
(179
)
(8
)
(269
)
(277
)
Time deposits
(116
)
(116
)
(232
)
(250
)
(248
)
(498
)
(353
)
(312
)
(665
)
Borrowed funds
585
(595
)
(10
)
934
(966
)
(32
)
567
(670
)
(103
)
Total changes in interest expense
872
(1,399
)
(527
)
963
(1,540
)
(577
)
593
(1,115
)
(522
)
Net change in net interest income (FTE)
$
6,269
$
(5,596
)
$
673
$
8,733
$
(7,726
)
$
1,007
$
6,349
$
(4,763
)
$
1,586
Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Total earning assets
3.94
%
4.47
%
4.66
%
4.85
%
4.81
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
0.91
%
1.28
%
1.36
%
1.42
%
1.46
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.37
%
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.91
%
3.83
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) without impact of PPP loans
3.52
%
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.91
%
3.83
%
Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Interest income
$
11,215
$
11,070
$
11,076
$
11,240
$
10,788
FTE adjustment
18
17
17
15
15
Total interest income (FTE)
11,233
11,087
11,093
11,255
10,803
Total interest expense
1,618
2,145
2,158
2,184
2,195
Net interest income (FTE)
$
9,615
$
8,942
$
8,935
$
9,071
$
8,608
The current low interest rate environment continues to create pressure on the Corporation's net interest margin. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, and into the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation made a concentrated effort to decrease the interest rates on deposit products.
Noninterest Income
Quarter to Date
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
$
2,644
$
970
$
650
$
665
$
422
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
1,225
833
—
—
—
ATM and debit card income
394
355
399
418
404
Trust and investment services
321
389
337
395
459
Mortgage servicing fees
270
262
256
243
230
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
173
—
—
—
—
Service charges on deposit accounts
119
219
245
239
222
Change in fair value of equity investments
7
749
(5
)
16
21
Net gain on sales of commercial loans
—
668
—
—
—
Net mortgage servicing rights income
(164
)
(50
)
130
142
344
Other income and fees
303
118
117
144
148
Total noninterest income
$
5,292
$
4,513
$
2,129
$
2,262
$
2,250
Year to Date June 30
Variance
2020
2019
Amount
%
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
$
3,614
$
617
$
2,997
485.74
%
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
2,058
—
2,058
N/M
ATM and debit card income
749
764
(15
)
(1.96
)
%
Trust and investment services
710
787
(77
)
(9.78
)
%
Mortgage servicing fees
532
441
91
20.63
%
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
173
—
173
N/M
Service charges on deposit accounts
338
456
(118
)
(25.88
)
%
Change in fair value of equity investments
756
35
721
2060.00
%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans
668
—
668
N/M
Net mortgage servicing rights income
(214
)
352
(566
)
(160.80
)
%
Other income and fees
421
320
101
31.56
%
Total noninterest income
$
9,805
$
3,772
$
6,033
159.94
%
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and into 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decrease through 2020.
On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income. Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments will fluctuate with the Corporation's residential mortgage loan originations and interest rate fluctuations. As such, the change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments is expected to decrease through 2020.
ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.
Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.
Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death on an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits for the remainder of 2020.
Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a reduction in fees charged. In order to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation reduced fees charged on NSF transactions by more than 50% through May 31, 2020. Now that this program has ended, service charges on deposit accounts are expected to slightly increase in the foreseeable future.
Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, and that transaction generated a gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.
Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.
Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing. This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. During 2020, the Corporation recognized MSR impairments of $219 and $241 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. As interest rates remain at historically low levels, refinance opportunities continue to be very attractive to borrowers, thus driving down the value of MSR associated with the current portfolio.
Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.
Noninterest Expenses
Quarter to Date
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Total compensation
$
4,252
$
4,248
$
4,037
$
3,530
$
3,749
Furniture and equipment
618
610
665
579
525
Professional services
571
522
582
494
439
Data processing
535
442
272
323
281
Occupancy
435
476
467
444
426
Advertising and promotional
255
252
232
222
291
Loan and collection
229
162
203
120
119
ATM and debit card
92
108
98
109
100
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
90
90
113
112
114
FDIC insurance premiums
59
55
6
20
17
Telephone and communication
86
96
115
110
108
Other general and administrative
587
625
625
545
522
Total noninterest expenses
$
7,809
$
7,686
$
7,415
$
6,608
$
6,691
Year to Date June 30
Variance
2020
2019
Amount
%
Total compensation
$
8,500
$
7,379
$
1,121
15.19
%
Furniture and equipment
1,228
1,016
212
20.87
%
Professional services
1,093
908
185
20.37
%
Data processing
977
454
523
115.20
%
Occupancy
911
863
48
5.56
%
Advertising and promotional
507
535
(28
)
(5.23
)
%
Loan and collection
391
229
162
70.74
%
ATM and debit card
200
195
5
2.56
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
180
226
(46
)
(20.35
)
%
FDIC insurance premiums
114
118
(4
)
(3.39
)
%
Telephone and communication
182
219
(37
)
(16.89
)
%
Other general and administrative
1,212
1,058
154
14.56
%
Total noninterest expenses
$
15,495
$
13,200
$
2,295
17.39
%
Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period. Total compensation is expected to moderate throughout 2020 as increases related to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.
Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.
Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.
Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, the Corporation may experience elevated levels of these expenses in 2020.
ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to maintain current levels throughout 2020.
Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.
FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. Due to a combination of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, and increased asset size largely due to PPP loans, the Corporation expects FDIC insurance premiums to approximate current levels throughout 2020.
Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.
Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.
Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,190
$
71,140
$
46,803
$
37,572
$
20,067
Total investment securities
75,526
76,312
61,621
62,351
73,285
Loans held-for-sale
46,354
21,154
19,491
15,111
6,771
Gross loans
1,044,564
865,577
870,555
826,597
813,547
Less allowance for loan losses
8,991
7,250
5,813
5,413
5,014
Net loans
1,035,573
858,327
864,742
821,184
808,533
All other assets
45,051
44,247
42,102
41,828
41,134
Total assets
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
$
1,034,759
$
978,046
$
949,790
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
$
863,102
$
801,101
$
792,555
Total borrowed funds
96,217
71,500
61,500
69,000
54,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
14,221
11,015
8,713
8,803
7,731
Total liabilities
1,128,725
966,352
933,315
878,904
854,286
Total shareholders' equity
108,969
104,828
101,444
99,142
95,504
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
$
1,034,759
$
978,046
$
949,790
6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020
6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
(35,950
)
(50.53
)
%
$
15,123
75.36
%
Total investment securities
(786
)
(1.03
)
%
2,241
3.06
%
Loans held-for-sale
25,200
119.13
%
39,583
584.60
%
Gross loans
178,987
20.68
%
231,017
28.40
%
Less allowance for loan losses
1,741
24.01
%
3,977
79.32
%
Net loans
177,246
20.65
%
227,040
28.08
%
All other assets
804
1.82
%
3,917
9.52
%
Total assets
$
166,514
15.54
%
$
287,904
30.31
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits
$
134,450
15.21
%
$
225,732
28.48
%
Total borrowed funds
24,717
34.57
%
42,217
78.18
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,206
29.11
%
6,490
83.95
%
Total liabilities
162,373
8.78
%
274,439
16.66
%
Total shareholders' equity
4,141
3.95
%
13,465
14.10
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
166,514
15.54
%
$
287,904
30.31
%
Cash and cash equivalents
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Cash and due from banks
Noninterest bearing
$
20,369
$
33,312
$
17,754
$
21,808
$
12,143
Interest bearing
14,821
37,828
6,049
6,764
4,924
Federal funds sold
—
—
23,000
9,000
3,000
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,190
$
71,140
$
46,803
$
37,572
$
20,067
6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020
6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Cash and due from banks
Noninterest bearing
$
(12,943
)
(38.85
)
%
$
8,226
67.74
%
Interest bearing
(23,007
)
(60.82
)
%
9,897
201.00
%
Federal funds sold
—
N/M
(3,000
)
(100.00
)
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$
(35,950
)
(50.53
)
%
$
15,123
75.36
%
Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.
Primary and secondary liquidity sources
While the Corporation continues maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. Because of the funding of PPP loans, the Corporation may have to make significant draws on these sources of liquidity in the near term. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,190
$
71,140
$
46,803
$
37,572
$
20,067
Unpledged investment securities
52,647
51,889
40,094
40,675
50,729
FHLB borrowing availability
97,500
42,500
52,500
45,000
60,000
Federal funds purchased lines of credit
21,500
17,500
17,500
17,500
17,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
PPPLF
202,184
—
—
—
—
Total liquidity sources
$
419,021
$
193,029
$
166,897
$
150,747
$
158,296
Total investment securities
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Available-for-sale
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
21,339
$
23,610
$
18,867
$
22,854
$
33,842
State and municipal
14,115
10,657
10,691
10,194
8,889
Mortgage backed residential
12,335
10,176
10,748
6,227
6,733
Certificates of deposit
6,665
8,644
6,659
7,155
7,154
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
15,736
18,288
9,527
10,826
11,856
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities
2,242
1,735
1,092
1,048
776
Total available-for-sale
72,432
73,110
57,584
58,304
69,250
Held-to-maturity state and municipal
1,981
2,091
2,096
2,100
2,104
Equity securities
1,113
1,111
1,941
1,947
1,931
Total investment securities
$
75,526
$
76,312
$
61,621
$
62,351
$
73,285
6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020
6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Available-for-sale
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
(2,271
)
(9.62
)
%
$
(12,503
)
(36.95
)
%
State and municipal
3,458
32.45
%
5,226
58.79
%
Mortgage backed residential
2,159
21.22
%
5,602
83.20
%
Certificates of deposit
(1,979
)
(22.89
)
%
(489
)
(6.84
)
%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
(2,552
)
(13.95
)
%
3,880
32.73
%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities
507
29.22
%
1,466
188.92
%
Total available-for-sale
(678
)
(0.93
)
%
3,182
4.59
%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal
(110
)
(5.26
)
%
(123
)
(5.85
)
%
Equity securities
2
0.18
%
(818
)
(42.36
)
%
Total investment securities
$
(786
)
(1.03
)
%
$
2,241
3.06
%
The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:
Maturing
Due in One Year or Less
After One Year But Within Five Years
After Five Years But Within Ten Years
After Ten Years
Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities
Total
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
16,411
$
4,928
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
21,339
State and municipal
2,474
5,772
3,777
2,092
—
14,115
Mortgage backed residential
—
—
—
—
12,335
12,335
Certificates of deposit
2,475
4,190
—
—
—
6,665
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
—
—
—
—
15,736
15,736
Total amortized cost
$
21,360
$
14,890
$
3,777
$
2,092
$
28,071
$
70,190
Fair value
$
21,553
$
15,756
$
3,933
$
2,371
$
28,819
$
72,432
The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:
Maturing
Due in One Year or Less
After One Year But Within Five Years
After Five Years But Within Ten Years
After Ten Years
Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities
Total
State and municipal
$
415
$
1,116
$
370
$
80
$
—
$
1,981
Fair value
$
421
$
1,162
$
396
$
85
$
—
$
2,064
Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of June 30, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:
Book Value
Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield
Weighted Average Remaining Maturity (Months)
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
10,421
0.46
%
5
State and municipal
4,510
1.66
%
86
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
8,663
1.80
%
289
Certificates of deposit
1,240
1.05
%
3
Mortgage backed residential
3,132
1.05
%
136
Held-to-maturity state and municipal
—
—
%
—
Total
$
27,966
1.16
%
121
Loans held-for-sale
Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease for the remainder of 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also likely decline.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value. The Corporation believes that fair value is the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.
Loans and allowance for loan losses
The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Commercial
$
260,440
$
67,731
$
71,689
$
63,747
$
63,998
Commercial real estate
469,039
462,561
455,289
420,127
408,103
Total commercial loans
729,479
530,292
526,978
483,874
472,101
Residential mortgage
268,295
285,392
292,946
291,401
289,944
Home equity
40,114
43,222
41,987
43,061
42,890
Total residential real estate loans
308,409
328,614
334,933
334,462
332,834
Consumer
6,676
6,671
8,644
8,261
8,612
Gross loans
1,044,564
865,577
870,555
826,597
813,547
Allowance for loan losses
(8,991
)
(7,250
)
(5,813
)
(5,413
)
(5,014
)
Loans, net
$
1,035,573
$
858,327
$
864,742
$
821,184
$
808,533
6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020
6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Commercial
$
192,709
284.52
%
$
196,442
306.95
%
Commercial real estate
6,478
1.40
%
60,936
14.93
%
Total commercial loans
199,187
37.56
%
257,378
54.52
%
Residential mortgage
(17,097
)
(5.99
)
%
(21,649
)
(7.47
)
%
Home equity
(3,108
)
(7.19
)
%
(2,776
)
(6.47
)
%
Total residential real estate loans
(20,205
)
(6.15
)
%
(24,425
)
(7.34
)
%
Consumer
5
0.07
%
(1,936
)
(22.48
)
%
Gross loans
178,987
20.68
%
231,017
28.40
%
Allowance for loan losses
(1,741
)
24.01
%
(3,977
)
79.32
%
Loans, net
$
177,246
20.65
%
$
227,040
28.08
%
The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
$
259,384
$
66,524
$
70,322
$
61,970
$
61,122
Commercial real estate
452,084
446,713
436,626
400,470
386,970
Residential mortgage
263,997
280,265
286,635
285,499
283,638
Home equity
37,663
40,459
39,023
39,586
39,243
Consumer
6,445
6,391
8,330
7,902
8,169
Subtotal
1,019,573
840,352
840,936
795,427
779,142
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
3,290
1,658
1,668
1,677
1,703
Residential mortgage
663
672
1,362
631
660
Home equity
—
—
—
240
218
Consumer
3
5
—
—
—
Subtotal
3,956
2,335
3,030
2,548
2,581
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
1,057
1,204
1,362
1,753
2,806
Commercial real estate
13,293
13,630
16,346
17,194
18,526
Residential mortgage
2,683
3,459
3,911
4,139
4,388
Home equity
2,432
2,743
2,943
3,213
3,399
Consumer
226
273
314
358
441
Subtotal
19,691
21,309
24,876
26,657
29,560
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
—
—
Residential mortgage
—
58
58
61
113
Home equity
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
—
58
58
61
113
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality
Commercial
(1
)
3
5
24
70
Commercial real estate
372
560
649
786
904
Residential mortgage
952
938
980
1,071
1,145
Home equity
19
20
21
22
30
Consumer
2
2
—
1
2
Subtotal
1,344
1,523
1,655
1,904
2,151
Gross Loans
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
$
813,547
Total originated loans
$
1,023,529
$
842,687
$
843,966
$
797,975
$
781,723
Total acquired loans
21,035
22,890
26,589
28,622
31,824
Gross loans
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
$
813,547
The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
$
535
$
478
$
358
$
301
$
278
Commercial real estate
4,564
3,609
2,790
2,539
2,381
Residential mortgage
3,080
2,442
1,917
1,820
1,662
Home equity
353
280
195
198
191
Consumer
102
89
87
87
90
Subtotal
8,634
6,898
5,347
4,945
4,602
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
100
111
127
26
—
Residential mortgage
5
6
128
27
28
Home equity
—
—
—
213
218
Consumer
3
5
—
—
—
Subtotal
108
122
255
266
246
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
1
1
1
2
5
Commercial real estate
9
7
5
5
5
Residential mortgage
9
9
8
9
9
Home equity
15
14
12
13
14
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
34
31
26
29
33
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
22
39
34
31
15
Residential mortgage
189
156
147
137
114
Home equity
4
4
4
5
4
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
215
199
185
173
133
Allowance for loan losses
$
8,991
$
7,250
$
5,813
$
5,413
$
5,014
Total originated loans
$
8,742
$
7,020
$
5,602
$
5,211
$
4,848
Total acquired loans
249
230
211
202
166
Allowance for loan losses
$
8,991
$
7,250
$
5,813
$
5,413
$
5,014
Commercial
$
536
$
479
$
359
$
303
$
283
Commercial real estate
4,695
3,766
2,956
2,601
2,401
Residential mortgage
3,283
2,613
2,200
1,993
1,813
Home equity
372
298
211
429
427
Consumer
105
94
87
87
90
Allowance for loan losses
$
8,991
$
7,250
$
5,813
$
5,413
$
5,014
The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Accruing interest
Current
$
1,042,589
$
862,581
$
867,901
$
824,587
$
811,184
Past due 30-89 days
948
2,152
1,213
1,089
1,275
Past due 90 days or more
361
166
239
209
301
Total accruing interest
1,043,898
864,899
869,353
825,885
812,760
Nonaccrual
666
678
1,202
712
787
Total loans
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
$
813,547
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status
$
1,975
$
2,996
$
2,654
$
2,010
$
2,363
The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
666
$
678
$
1,202
$
712
$
787
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
361
166
239
209
301
Total nonperforming loans
1,027
844
1,441
921
1,088
Other real estate owned
—
400
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,027
$
1,244
$
1,441
$
921
$
1,088
The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.11
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.86
%
0.84
%
0.67
%
0.65
%
0.62
%
The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans
$
1,058
$
1,233
$
1,462
$
1,626
$
1,914
As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. During the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation funded 1,239 PPP loans totaling $206,901. The vast majority of these loans were non-real estate Commercial loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards.
Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $3,178, or 54.67%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains at an appropriate level.
The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
Commercial
$
171
$
214
$
228
$
204
$
195
Commercial real estate
654
644
641
605
609
Total commercial loans
325
513
514
481
473
Residential mortgage
177
194
198
200
206
Home equity
45
46
44
45
45
Total residential real estate loans
128
137
138
139
140
Consumer
25
26
32
31
32
Gross loans
$
213
$
234
$
234
$
225
$
223
COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity
As stated above, the communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program.
The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of June 30, 2020 the Corporation funded 1,239 loans totaling $206,901.
The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including:
Providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months,
Waiving assessments of penalties and late fees,
Halting all foreclosure actions and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17, 2020,
Offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.
The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications issued by the Corporation through June 30, 2020:
Number of Modifications
Outstanding Balance
Commercial
123
$
29,380
Commercial real estate
227
152,724
Total commercial loan modifications
350
182,104
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC
131
28,656
Portfolio residential mortgage loans
157
40,411
Home equity
25
1,982
Total residential real estate loan modifications
313
71,049
Consumer
8
183
Total modifications
671
$
253,336
The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.
In regards to commercial loan modifications, loan officers are contacting the borrowers to determine and appropriate strategy for the next 3 months. If an additional 3 months of principal deferral is warranted, the Corporation is generally collecting accrued interest.
Portfolio residential mortgage loans may have their deferral extended an additional 3 months if the borrower is experiencing a hardship. If the borrower has an escrow established, the Corporation is generally continuing to collect escrow payments.
All other assets
The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of: