Ongoing trading profit rose to $1.51 billion for the year ended July 31 from $1.31 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $20.75 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a trading profit of $1.50 billion on revenue of $20.66 billion, according to a company compiled consensus.

