MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ferguson Plc    WOS   JE00BFYFZP55

FERGUSON PLC (WOS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/02 12:03:44 pm
6212 GBp   -4.86%
11:32aFERGUSON : shares hit by stagnant revenue growth, tough UK market
RE
08:17aWOLSELEY : Results for the year ended 31 July 2018
PU
09/27FERGUSON PLC : annual earnings release
Ferguson : shares hit by stagnant revenue growth, tough UK market

10/02/2018 | 11:32am CEST

(Reuters) - Ferguson Plc shares fell on Tuesday after the world's largest distributor of plumbing and heating products said revenue growth slowed in September and warned of challenging market conditions in Britain.

Ferguson, which changed its name from Wolseley last year to match its U.S. brand, said organic revenue growth in the first eight weeks of the new year was roughly the same as last year, adding that the growth rate had dipped in September from the previous month.

Ferguson shares were down 4.7 percent at 6,223 pence at 0905 GMT, the second biggest losers on the UK bluechip index <.FTSE>.

"It is too early to attribute it to anything in particular. There is no one part of our business - geography or unit - that is suffering," Chief Executive Officer John Martin said on a post-earnings call when asked for a reason for the dip in organic revenue growth.

Ferguson has been betting on growth at its U.S. business to drive results, against the backdrop of tough market conditions in Britain and exited its Nordics business this year.

The company, which is transforming its British business to increase profits and improve customer service to cope with the downturn, said organic revenue in the UK, which contributes 5 percent of profit, fell 5.3 percent due to branch closures and the exit of the low margin wholesale business.

The FTSE 100 company reported overall ongoing organic revenue growth of 7.5 percent, above analyst estimates of 7 percent as it benefited from strong demand in U.S. markets, mainly industrial customers.

The company has spent more than $650 million on acquisitions in the last 14 months and said it would likely close another $300-$400 million in deals before the half-year.

Most of these acquisitions are in the United States, with some in Canada, Martin said.

Ongoing trading profit rose 15.3 percent to $1.51 billion for the year ended July 31, while revenue rose 7.6 percent to $20.75 billion. Analysts had expected profit of $1.50 billion on revenue of $20.66 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Ferguson also proposed a 2018 dividend of 189.3 cents per share, 21 percent ahead of last year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Louise Heavens)

By Shariq Khan and Arathy S Nair
FERGUSON PLC -4.81% 6223 Delayed Quote.22.23%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 820 M
EBIT 2018 1 532 M
Net income 2018 1 179 M
Debt 2018 776 M
Yield 2018 2,02%
P/E ratio 2018 18,37
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 19 721 M
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 88,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Walley Martin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Mike Powell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Tessa E. Bamford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERGUSON PLC22.23%19 721
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-45.36%2 373
SIG PLC-28.04%990
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD-24.02%340
ENGTEX GROUP BERHAD--.--%107
CHIN HIN GROUP BHD--.--%101
