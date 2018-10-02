Ferguson : shares hit by stagnant revenue growth, tough UK market

Ferguson, which changed its name from Wolseley last year to match its U.S. brand, said organic revenue growth in the first eight weeks of the new year was roughly the same as last year, adding that the growth rate had dipped in September from the previous month.

Ferguson shares were down 4.7 percent at 6,223 pence at 0905 GMT, the second biggest losers on the UK bluechip index <.FTSE>.

"It is too early to attribute it to anything in particular. There is no one part of our business - geography or unit - that is suffering," Chief Executive Officer John Martin said on a post-earnings call when asked for a reason for the dip in organic revenue growth.

Ferguson has been betting on growth at its U.S. business to drive results, against the backdrop of tough market conditions in Britain and exited its Nordics business this year.

The company, which is transforming its British business to increase profits and improve customer service to cope with the downturn, said organic revenue in the UK, which contributes 5 percent of profit, fell 5.3 percent due to branch closures and the exit of the low margin wholesale business.

The FTSE 100 company reported overall ongoing organic revenue growth of 7.5 percent, above analyst estimates of 7 percent as it benefited from strong demand in U.S. markets, mainly industrial customers.

The company has spent more than $650 million on acquisitions in the last 14 months and said it would likely close another $300-$400 million in deals before the half-year.

Most of these acquisitions are in the United States, with some in Canada, Martin said.

Ongoing trading profit rose 15.3 percent to $1.51 billion for the year ended July 31, while revenue rose 7.6 percent to $20.75 billion. Analysts had expected profit of $1.50 billion on revenue of $20.66 billion, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Ferguson also proposed a 2018 dividend of 189.3 cents per share, 21 percent ahead of last year.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Louise Heavens)

