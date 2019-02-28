Log in
Fermentalg : New independent director appointed to Fermentalgs Board of Directors

0
02/28/2019

Libourne – 28 February 2019 – Fermentalg (Euronext – FALG), a French market leader in microalgae, today announces the appointment of Hélène Moncorger Pilicer as independent director[1].

Hélène Moncorger Pilicer will bring 36 years of experience as a senior finance executive to the role, having extensive management experience in multinational flagship companies such as PwC, Apple Europe and the Nestlé Group, where she spent 27 years serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice-Chairman and member of the Management Committee of Nestlé Waters Group, Nestlé Group and Nespresso Group.

She also represented Nestlé Waters France and Belgium on the Board of Directors of Eco-emballages for 2 years.

Married with four children, Hélène Moncorger Pilicer holds an MBA from Emlyon Business School.

Today, Hélène Moncorger Pilicer is focusing on developing and passing on her wealth of professional experience through her various corporate office appointments.

Philippe Lavielle, Fermentalg CEO, made the following comments: “This appointment strengthens our corporate governance and brings a complementary profile to the Board with extensive financial and strategic management experience gained at a flagship European agrifood group. Helen will be a real asset to our company and I thank her for agreeing to join us.”

Following this appointment, Fermentalg's Board of Directors will comprise the following members:

  • Philippe Lavielle, Chairman
  • Demeter Partners, represented by Stéphane Villecroze
  • Bpifrance Investissement, represented by Gilles Schang
  • Audrey Menasse, independent director
  • Hélène Moncorger Pilicer, independent director
  • Fabienne Saadane-Oaks, independent director

This appointment will be submitted for approval at the next Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting scheduled for 19 June 2019.

About Fermentalg:

An expert in research and bio-industrial use of microalgae, Fermentalg seeks to provide sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute towards the creation of natural, healthy and effective products. Our business: the development, production and sale of active ingredients extracted from microalgae for the health and nutrition sectors. Natural nutritional oils, pigments and antioxidants, as well as specialty proteins, comprise our present and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext in Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG).

For more information, visit: www.fermentalg.com

Contact - Journalists: Contact - Investors:
ACTUS finance & communication
Alexandra PRISA
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90
aprisa@actus.fr		 ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
jfl@actus.fr

[1] To replace Demeter Ventures, which resigned as director on 22 June 2018.


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-57321-fermentalg_cp_helene_moncorger_pilicer_englvdf.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
