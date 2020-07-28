Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Fernhill Beverage, Inc.    FHBC

FERNHILL BEVERAGE, INC.

(FHBC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/28 09:52:04 am
0.0009 USD   -10.00%
09:35aFernhill Beverage Goes Vertical!
NE
06/16Fernhill Beverage Continues to Update Shareholders
NE
05/13Fernhill Beverage Updates Shareholders
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fernhill Beverage Goes Vertical!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2020) - Fernhill Beverage, Inc. (OTC PINK: FHBC) wishes to inform shareholders and the public that on July 24th 2020 the Company entered into an agreement (Letter of Intent) with a label manufacturer with the intent of Fernhill purchasing majority interest in the label manufacturing firm.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6710/60634_7de0280704660b3a_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6710/60634_7de0280704660b3a_001full.jpg

The label manufacturer is located in Southern California and services customers in the Beverage industry, Cosmetic industry, Consumer Goods industry, Industrial Cleaning industry, CBD / Marijuana industry as well as other industries. The label producer has been in business for more than a decade and has developed an impressive list of clients.

The label manufacturer produces labels and point of sale materials for customers in the United States as well as Mexico. The label manufacturer specializes in "Pressure Sensitive" label manufacturing (such as the ones featured on RK Super) but also has the ability to produce "Full Wrap" labels and "Shrink Sleeve" labels. The label manufacturer currently produces labels for Fernhill"s RK Super as well as Fernhill's Hand Sanitizer.

Fernhill Beverage sees this as an opportunity to grow revenues while controlling production costs therefore adding value and strength to The Company. The Company also believes that the consolidation of warehouse spaces along with vertical integration will create efficiencies necessary to continue growth.

Fernhill Beverage will be utilizing the month of August to complete the Due Diligence portion of the LOI. Fernhill Beverage and the label manufacturer have agreed to solicit the assistance of an independent equipment auditing firm to assess the value of the equipment and machinery of the label manufacturer.

Once a reasonable value for the equipment has been determined, the final purchase price can be agreed upon by both parties.

Fernhill Beverage and the label manufacturer are targeting a closing date of Tuesday September, 01 2020.

Fernhill Beverage is also pleased to update shareholders on the progress of RK Super's integration into the European Market.

RK Super has begun to be sold in certain Commissaries in Europe. Distribution is still in its infancy and will not be maximizes until the end of August.

Fernhill Beverage is expecting a follow-up order in August to be delivered in late-September. Fernhill Beverage will be expecting subsequent orders roughly every 2-3 months contingent upon the sales of RK Super.

Fernhill Beverage Inc. would like to thank all The Company's Customers, Venders, Partners and Shareholders during these trying times. Together, everyone will be stronger.

Be sure to visit our web-site: www.fernhillbev.com to see all our exciting products.

Please follow the Company on Twitter @fernhillbev. The Company will be releasing updates. Many exciting things are happening.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc.
Contact: info@fernhillbev.com
Website: www.fernhillbev.com
Twitter @fernhillbev
Phone: (760) 613-8828

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60634


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur FERNHILL BEVERAGE, INC.
09:35aFernhill Beverage Goes Vertical!
NE
06/16Fernhill Beverage Continues to Update Shareholders
NE
05/13Fernhill Beverage Updates Shareholders
NE
04/23Fernhill Sanitizer Is Ready for Purchase
NE
04/01Fernhill is Set to Sanitize with Alcohol, Aloe and CBD
NE
02/19FERNHILL BEVERAGE : Texas Here We Come
NE
02/12Fernhill Brands Expand Distribution
NE
02/05Fernhill Finalizes Acquisition of Super Buzz Energy Drink
NE
2019Fernhill Completes Acquisition
GL
2018Fernhill's RK Super Goes International
GL
More news
Chart FERNHILL BEVERAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fernhill Beverage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Campbell President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Lawrence L. Twombly Chairman
Douglas A. Homis CFO, Secretary, Director & Treasurer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group