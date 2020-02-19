Fernhill Beverage: Texas Here We Come

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2020) - Fernhill Beverage, Inc., (OTC Pink: FHBC) is excited to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement for distribution of the Company's RK Super Vitamin Packed Kid's Drink throughout the great state of Texas.

Fernhill Beverage has agreed to an exclusive 2-year deal with an independent distribution network to represent and distribute RK Super throughout Texas and Southern Oklahoma. This network consists of 4 distributors that work in concert to ensure complete coverage of the major populated areas of the state.

The agreement allows the distribution network the exclusive rights to sell and market Fernhill Beverage, Inc. brands to every retail location within the geographic area excluding major National Grocery and Pharmacy locations. These locations include, but are not limited to, convenience stores, liquor stores, deli's, neighborhood markets, etc.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. has agreed to hire a full time representative in the area to act as a liaison and to assist the distributors and their sales staff in any way needed.

Fernhill Beverage will be delivering the first load of RK Super to Houston Tx on or before April 6, 2020, allowing ample time for marketing for the expected summer season.

Once sales have been secured in the region, Fernhill Beverage, Inc. will begin the process of contracting with a co-packer in the region to limit excessive freight costs.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. is currently in negotiations with the same distribution network for them to represent and sell SuperBuzz Energy Drink also. Negotiations for that brand are ongoing.

"We have been looking to enter the Texas market with our brands for a long time," states Larry Twombly, Fernhill Beverage's CEO. "It's a strong market with a loyal customer base. We feel very fortunate that this particular network agreed to invest their expertise and infrastructure with our brand. We know our brands are a perfect fit for the Texas consumer. We look forward to growing with them."

Fernhill Beverage, Inc has recently secured the web domain www.drinksuperbuzz.com. The Company is currently in the process of building the web site to allow the consumer to interact with the brand. The site will be linked with www.fernhillbev.com when both sites are completed.

Please follow the Company on Twitter @fernhillbev. The Company will be releasing updates. Many exciting things are happening.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc.

Contact: info@fernhillbev.com

Website: www.fernhillbev.com

Twitter @fernhillbev

Phone: (760) 613-8828

