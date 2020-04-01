Fernhill is Set to Sanitize with Alcohol, Aloe and CBD

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2020) - Fernhill Beverage, Inc., (OTC Pink: FHBC) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun the process of converting a portion of a production facility, normally intended to fill beverage bottles, into one that is capable of producing sanitizer.

Fernhill has collaborated with experts to develop an alcohol-based sanitizer. This sanitizer is ideal for use on hands, services and other objects. To alleviate a major side effect of frequently adding alcohol-based sanitizer to skin, such as dry and cracked skin, Fernhill has developed a product that contains Aloe for soothing and CBD for healing. The product is also infused with Natural Lemon for a pleasant scent.

The product is packaged in a sleek for ounce plastic bottle with a spray-pump cap. Fernhill will be producing the product for partner outlets to retail. This in the industry is referred to as "White Labeling". Fernhill already has agreements with 2 companies to apply their label to the product immediately. Fernhill is currently engaged in negotiations with many more companies that are anxious and excited for the opportunity to add the enhanced sanitizer to their portfolio of products.

Fernhill will be ready for production of this new and exciting product in 2 weeks. Preparations for the equipment conversion are currently in progress and ahead of schedule.

"These are not typical times. There is a need for products that protect and bring comfort to people. Even though this has not been our standard business, Fernhill has the expertise and ability to help in the production of essential merchandise. It is the Company's desire to aid as much as possible in these uncommon times," States Larry Twombly; Fernhill Beverage CEO. Mr. Twombly adds: "In the temperament of helping, Fernhill Beverage has donated a sizeable amount of the Company's RK Super Vitamin Packed Kid's Drink to food banks in California dedicated to helping children that are reliant on school lunch programs for their daily nutrition. Fernhill Beverage holds the belief that if we can help, we must help."

Please follow the Company on Twitter @fernhillbev .The Company will be releasing updates. Many exciting things are happening.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc.

Contact: info@fernhillbev.com

Web Site: www.fernhillbev.com

Twitter: @fernhillbev

Phone: (760) 613-8828

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54027