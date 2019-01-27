Log in
FERRARI (RACE)
24 Hours of Daytona - 13 Hour Update: MacNeil in command in GTD

01/27/2019 | 11:29am EST

Eleven hours until the chequered flag, Scuderia Corsa's Ferrari no. 63 holds the lead in the GTD class of the 24 Hours of Daytona, with Cooper MacNeil at the wheel.

GTLM. The Ferrari 488 GTE of Risi Competizione, driven in this segment by Davide Rigon, is in sixth. This car took advantage of a neutralisation of the race to have its front brake discs replaced.

GTD. The thrilling battle for class leadership has continued uninterrupted by the driver changes that took place around Hour 12. Cooper MacNeil, after taking over from Toni Vilander, is in first holding off the attacks of his pursuers. The leading cars are bunched within two seconds of each other. Victor Franzoni, one of the fastest drivers on the track with the 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing, is trying to move up from 16th in the standings, while Paul Dalla Lana is in the pits for repairs to the rear suspension of his Ferrari no. 51 damaged by a collision with another car.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 27 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2019 16:28:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 439 M
EBIT 2018 831 M
Net income 2018 703 M
Debt 2018 769 M
Yield 2018 0,91%
P/E ratio 2018 27,52
P/E ratio 2019 27,34
EV / Sales 2018 5,60x
EV / Sales 2019 5,31x
Capitalization 18 484 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI12.91%21 080
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%45 437
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-12.75%27 755
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES15.55%25 899
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 710
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD14.70%14 449
