Chinese Grand Prix - Free practice 3: Ferrari second and third

13 Apr 2019
Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc set the second and third fastest times respectively, driving the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow SF90s in the third and final free practice session.
Close qualifying. The drivers both did two qualifying simulation runs, covering 12 and 10 laps each in total. Sebastian stopped the clocks in 1'33'222, but did not improve on his second run, when he made a small mistake at the final corner. Charles did a 1'33'248 on his second run. Qualifying looks like being extremely close, with several cars all within a handful of tenths. Fastest this morning was Valtteri Bottas in 1'32'830.
