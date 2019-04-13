Log in
Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying: An all-Ferrari second row in China

0
04/13/2019 | 04:23am EDT
13 Apr 2019

The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers will both start the one thousandth race in the history of Formula1 from the second row of the grid.

Just 17 thousandths. Sebastian Vettel was third quickest in a time of 1'31'848, while Charles Leclerc lapped just 17 thousandths of a second slower to post a best time of 1'31'865, which means he lines up fourth on the grid. Pole position for tomorrow's race, which starts at 08:10 (14.10 CET,) went to Valtteri Bottas with a lap in 1'31'547.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 13 April 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 638 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 449 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 33,42
P/E ratio 2020 31,26
EV / Sales 2019 6,39x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 22 814 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI41.28%25 776
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION6.11%50 507
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-1.64%31 386
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.99%24 333
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 962
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD24.67%18 294
