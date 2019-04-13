Chinese Grand Prix - Qualifying: An all-Ferrari second row in China

13 Apr 2019

The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers will both start the one thousandth race in the history of Formula1 from the second row of the grid.

Just 17 thousandths. Sebastian Vettel was third quickest in a time of 1'31'848, while Charles Leclerc lapped just 17 thousandths of a second slower to post a best time of 1'31'865, which means he lines up fourth on the grid. Pole position for tomorrow's race, which starts at 08:10 (14.10 CET,) went to Valtteri Bottas with a lap in 1'31'547.