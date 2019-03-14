Log in
Ferrari : Australian Grand Prix - “We are all hunters and all hunted”

03/14/2019 | 06:34am EDT
14 Mar 2019

Vettel and Leclerc met the media

Melbourne - Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc met the media today in the paddock at Albert Park, the circuit which hosts the opening round of the 2019 season, the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The German was one of the drivers on the panel in the official FIA press conference and the Monegasque driver spoke to journalists at Scuderia Ferrari's hospitality unit.

Tribute to Whiting. The FIA Press Conference began with a tribute to Charlie Whiting, who passed away in Melbourne overnight. Sebastian said of him, 'he was someone you could ask anything of at anytime. He was open to everyone at any time. His door was always open. He was a racer. He was just a very nice guy. I was shocked. I don't think there's that much to add. I think all our thoughts, the whole paddock, the whole circus, the whole family of Formula One, all our thoughts are with him and especially with his family in these difficult circumstances.'

Sebastian. Vettel said he is set for the new season: 'We are more prepared than last year, our car seems to work fine but having said that, it is difficult to do better than last year as we won. Obviously this is the first race of the year and you're normally a bit nervous as you don't know exactly where you are. At this point I think we are all hunters and all hunted, but hopefully going away from here, I will be in the position of the hunted.'

Charles. Leclerc met the media late in the afternoon. He reiterated what he had said previously, prior to his Scuderia Ferrari debut. 'Obviously, I can't wait to get out on track to see where we really stand,' said the Monegasque driver. 'As I said before, I don't think I'll let myself feel too excited about it, even if I am honoured to be driving a Ferrari. I am here to do well, I want to concentrate on myself and will work with the team to get the most out of the car.'

Free Practice. Tomorrow's two free practice sessions start at 12:00 and 16:00 local time (02:00 and 06:00 CET.)

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:33:02 UTC
