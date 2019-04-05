Log in
FERRARI    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
My previous session
News 
News

Ferrari : Bahrain Grand Prix - Charles slowed by short circuit

0
04/05/2019 | 01:12pm EDT
5 Apr 2019

Charles Leclerc will use the same power unit in China that he used for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The unit will be duly fitted on the number 16 car, in which the Monegasque driver had to settle for third place having led the race in style until a few laps from the flag.

Anomaly. Following the race, the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow technicians and engineers traced the fault on the car to a short circuit within an injection system control unit. This type of problem had never been seen before on the component in question.

Ferrari NV published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 17:11:10 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 638 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 449 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 33,46
P/E ratio 2020 31,30
EV / Sales 2019 6,40x
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
Capitalization 22 842 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI40.12%25 594
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION7.27%45 998
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.72%30 351
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.26%23 909
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 532
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.00%16 050
