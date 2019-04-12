Log in
FERRARI

FERRARI

(RACE)
My previous session
Ferrari : CEO confident on plan's targets despite uncertain backdrop

04/12/2019
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of luxury race car maker Ferrari said on Friday he was confident about meeting the targets of a business plan through 2022 despite a backdrop of uncertainties.

Speaking at Ferrari's annual general meeting, Louis Camilleri listed among headwinds causing uncertainty trade tensions, a slowdown in the Chinese economy, Brexit and currency volatility.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

