Ferrari : CEO confident on plan's targets despite uncertain backdrop
04/12/2019 | 10:02am EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The chief executive of luxury race car maker Ferrari said on Friday he was confident about meeting the targets of a business plan through 2022 despite a backdrop of uncertainties.
Speaking at Ferrari's annual general meeting, Louis Camilleri listed among headwinds causing uncertainty trade tensions, a slowdown in the Chinese economy, Brexit and currency volatility.
