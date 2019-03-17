Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 03/15
116.6 EUR   +0.73%
03:44aFERRARI : Challenge APAC - Triumphant race for Prette, Xing and Park
PU
03:04aFERRARI : IMSA - Sebring 12 Hour in the Driver's Own Words
PU
01:59aFERRARI : WEC - Some regrets for crew 71
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : Challenge APAC - Triumphant race for Prette, Xing and Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 03:44am EDT

Round 2 of the 2019 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific series came to a close today under warm and sunny conditions at Albert Park in Melbourne. The 21 drivers in the field once again showcased great driving skills throughout Race 2.

Trofeo Pirelli AM Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires HK), James Weiland (Ferrari of Cincinnati) and Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) dominated the second day. The leaders turned the first corner unscathed with Prette ahead of Weiland and Max. Italian driver Prette, after clinching a podium on Saturday after a difficult race, experienced a perfect day on Sunday. He started off pole position and shot quickly to a solid lead pulling half a second a lap on the field. He also set the fastest lap of the race. Max and Weiland set about chasing down Prette, whilst battling for second position. Hector Lester (Zagame Melbourne) stayed wide at the start on the run into Turn 1 and lost a few places in the process dropping to sixth, leaving him a lot of work to do. Prette managed to keep his lead throughout the race and came in first, followed by Weiland and Max. Prette wins the round by a single point over Max, proving again the importance of the bonus point in qualifying.

Coppa Shell The highlight of the day was the battle from fourth to eighth position involving Michael Choi (Blackbird Concessionaires HK) and fellow compatriot David Pun, Weiland, Yanbin Xing (CTF Beijing) and Lester. With multiple position changes amongst the group in each lap, they put on a great show for the record crowd in Melbourne. But it was Xing's race to win in his class following his disappointing race on day one. He managed to keep his lead in his class all the way to the end of the race. Choi took the second step on the podium followed by newcomer Pun.

Coppa Shell AM. Coppa Shell AM class saw Jay Park (FM Korea) winning the first place finisher following his pole position in his class and 4th position overall on the grid. He drove a solid race throughout. In second place was Andrew Moon, also from FM Korea, and third place went to Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka). On lap 8, Atsushi Iritani ran wide and got stuck in the gravel, bringing out the safety car until the checkered flag. Yansheng Liang (CTF Beijing) was the winner of the Gentlemen Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri (Cavallino Motors Bangkok) took the Ladies' Cup.

Schedule The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will be held at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia for a night race from 19th - 21st April.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 07:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
03:44aFERRARI : Challenge APAC - Triumphant race for Prette, Xing and Park
PU
03:04aFERRARI : IMSA - Sebring 12 Hour in the Driver's Own Words
PU
01:59aFERRARI : WEC - Some regrets for crew 71
PU
01:34aFERRARI : WEC - A better-than-expected result for number 51
PU
01:09aFERRARI : WEC - All round satisfaction for the Spirit of Race drivers
PU
03/16FERRARI : WEC - Ferrari on the GTE-Am podium at Sebring
PU
03/15FERRARI : Challenge APAC - Opening round sees first victors in Max, Yamaguchi an..
PU
03/15FERRARI : WEC - Mid-race comeback for Ferrari at the 1000 Miles of Sebring
PU
03/15FERRARI : Monza SP1 wins the iF Design Gold Award
PU
03/15FERRARI : Australian Grand Prix - Free practice
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 652 M
EBIT 2019 901 M
Net income 2019 676 M
Debt 2019 438 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 32,46
P/E ratio 2020 30,10
EV / Sales 2019 6,12x
EV / Sales 2020 5,57x
Capitalization 21 912 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 119 €
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI34.36%24 813
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-3.34%44 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.11%31 042
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-0.38%22 170
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 697
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.65%16 078
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.