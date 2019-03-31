Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 03/29
119.5 EUR   +1.27%
06:47pFERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - Not the expected result
PU
06:37pFERRARI : Challenge Europe - Valencia and Ferrari, non-stop passion
PU
06:37pFERRARI : dominate at Laguna Seca and Mugello
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : Challenge Europe - Valencia and Ferrari, non-stop passion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

The bond of passion which links Ferrari to Spain has distant origins with its roots back in the 1950s, when Mike Hawthorn won the 1954 Spanish Grand Prix held on the Pedralbes circuit, at the wheel of a Cavallino car.

That was the year 2006. As far as the Ferrari Challenge story goes, the bond with the Iberian Peninsula is a far more recent one. It was June 2nd, 2006 which marked the date of the debut free practice session for the one-make series on the Ricardo Tormo circuit. A weekend lived between the past and the present, with the masterpieces in the Historic Challenge sharing the track with modern racing berlinettes. The near four-kilometre circuit found favour with drivers right away as they try their hands at the wheel around the sinuous track.

City event. In 2009, after the date at the end of summer reserved for the Challenge Europe, the World Finals were held for the first time on foreign soil. And it was indeed Valencia which became the first non-Italian track to host the closing event of the Prancing Horse season. It was as much a great success for the show staged on the track as it was for the high attendance, where fans flocked to see local idol Fernando Alonso, who had just been signed up by Scuderia Ferrari for the 2010 F1 World Championship. The 2009 success was repeated again in 2010, with an event that saw the Ferraris in action along the city's Paseo de Alameda against a backdrop of futuristic structures designed by Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava. From special series cars, to Gran Turismos, to XX Programme cars, right through to the modern F1 driven by Badoer, Valencia is awash with rojo, the classic Ferrari colour.

The 458 Challenge arrives. 2011 once again witnessed the track, dedicated to the memory of Ricardo Tormo, host the second stage of the continental division. The 458 Challenge, after its opening in Monza, undertook the commitment of a track with very opposing features to those of the Lombardy circuit. For this very reason, numerous competitors from the Italian division came to Spain to deepen their knowledge of the new 8-cylinder engine from Maranello. It was back to Valencia once more in 2012, this time for the final round of the season and the World Finals, which rewarded Alessandro Balzan's fine season, saw the Ferrari Moscow Team crowned 2012 champions, while Alexander Basov clinched both the continental title and the final of the Coppa Shell.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 31 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
06:47pFERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - Not the expected result
PU
06:37pFERRARI : Challenge Europe - Valencia and Ferrari, non-stop passion
PU
06:37pFERRARI : dominate at Laguna Seca and Mugello
PU
06:37pFERRARI : Challenge Europe - A Valencia Grossmann, Brown, Kirchmayr and Jansen w..
PU
06:37pFERRARI : Challenge Europe – Neubauer and Brown in pole for Race-2 of the ..
PU
06:37pFERRARI : Formula 2 - Schumacher in the points on debut Bahrain
PU
03/29FERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - The Friday checks
PU
03/29FERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - Vettel ahead of Leclerc in second practice
PU
03/29FERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - Ferrari tops the time sheet in first free practic..
PU
03/29FERRARI : Classiche works its magic
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 649 M
EBIT 2019 900 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 438 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 33,23
P/E ratio 2020 30,63
EV / Sales 2019 6,27x
EV / Sales 2020 5,70x
Capitalization 22 457 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 118 €
Spread / Average Target -1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI37.70%25 189
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-2.25%45 386
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-10.62%29 136
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES4.65%23 070
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 987
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD21.65%16 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About