Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : Chinese Grand Prix - Ferrari third and fifth at Shanghai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
14 Apr 2019

Sebastian Vettel finished third and Charles Leclerc was fifth for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in the Chinese Grand Prix, the one thousandth race in the history of Formula 1.

The race. The race, held at the Shanghai International Circuit, was won by Lewis Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas second, while Sebastian finished on the podium for the first time this season. Charles and Sebastian swapped places on lap 10 and the Monegasque driver was then caught out by Red Bull's strategy, that allowed Max Verstappen to take fourth place. In the closing stages, the Monegasque driver managed to significantly close the gap to his rival, but not close enough to mount an attack. The next round takes place in a fortnight's time in Azerbaijan.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 14 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
05:38pFERRARI : ELMS - Ferrari one-two in the 4 Hours of Le Castellet
PU
05:38pFERRARI : Chinese Grand Prix - Ferrari third and fifth in Shanghai
PU
05:38pFERRARI : Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup - Tempesta Racing triumphs in Pro-Am..
PU
05:38pFERRARI : Le Mans Cup - Pianezzola and Piccini triumph at the Paul Ricard
PU
05:38pFERRARI : Chinese Grand Prix - Ferrari third and fifth at Shanghai
PU
04/13CHINESE GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING : An all-Ferrari second row in China
PU
04/13FERRARI : Formula 3 - Useful miles for Armstrong and Shwartzman
PU
04/13CHINESE GRAND PRIX - FREE PRACTICE 3 : Ferrari second and third
PU
04/12FERRARI : ELMS - Five Ferrari crews at the 4 Hours of Le Castellet
PU
04/12FERRARI : Seven Ferraris at Monza for the start of the Blancpain GT Series
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 638 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 449 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 33,42
P/E ratio 2020 31,26
EV / Sales 2019 6,39x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 22 814 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI41.28%25 776
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION6.11%50 507
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-1.64%31 386
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.99%24 333
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 962
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD24.67%18 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About