Ferrari : Chinese Grand Prix - Ferrari third and fifth at Shanghai

14 Apr 2019

Sebastian Vettel finished third and Charles Leclerc was fifth for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in the Chinese Grand Prix, the one thousandth race in the history of Formula 1.

The race. The race, held at the Shanghai International Circuit, was won by Lewis Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas second, while Sebastian finished on the podium for the first time this season. Charles and Sebastian swapped places on lap 10 and the Monegasque driver was then caught out by Red Bull's strategy, that allowed Max Verstappen to take fourth place. In the closing stages, the Monegasque driver managed to significantly close the gap to his rival, but not close enough to mount an attack. The next round takes place in a fortnight's time in Azerbaijan.