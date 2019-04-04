Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Ferrari    RACE   NL0011585146

FERRARI

(RACE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ferrari : F1 Clienti and XX Programmes tests completed in Valencia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:42am EDT

Two days of testing and free practices for customers driving the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti concluded at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. The track, which over the weekend hosted the Ferrari Challenge races and Passione Ferrari events, welcomed more than 20 Ferraris, including the F2007, the winner of the world constructors' and drivers' championships with Kimi Räikkonen.

F1 Clienti. After the spectacular Bahrain circuit with floodlit sessions just like the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season, the F1 Clienti single-seaters lapped a track that is twisty but also technical and a pleasure to drive. Seven single-seaters covered the track's 4,005 metres. The previously mentioned F2007 was accompanied by the F150 Italia in which Fernando Alonso raced the 2011 season and the cars the Spaniard drove in 2012 and 2013. In addition to the F2012 and F138, there were two examples of the 248 F1, with which Massa competed in the 2006 season and the F2004 that his compatriot Rubens Barrichello drove in 2004.

XX Programmes. There were also free practices for the cars of the XX Programmes with customer testers behind the wheel of nine FXX K Evos, powered by the exceptional hybrid-thermal synergy of the V12 engine equipped with Hy-Kers. In addition to the latest addition to the programme, there were also a 599XX and two 599XX Evos.

Gala. As usual, there was a gala dinner for XX Programmes and F1 Clienti customers in a unique location, this time Valencia's oceanographic park of Valencia, in the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències (City of Arts and Sciences).

Next events. The cars of the XX Programmes and the F1 Clienti single-seaters are due to travel to the United States where they will take part in a two-day test at the Sonoma circuit on 7 and 8 May in preparation for the Ferrari Racing Days at the Laguna Seca circuit from 10 to 12 May.

Disclaimer

Ferrari NV published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FERRARI
05:42aFERRARI : F1 Clienti and XX Programmes tests completed in Valencia
PU
04:07aFERRARI : F8 Tributo makes its regional debut as the most powerful V8 Ferrari is..
PU
04/03FERRARI : Mick Schumacher does 70 laps with Alfa Romeo Racing
PU
04/03FERRARI : Bahrain Test – Day 2
PU
04/03FERRARI : A pearl in the desert
PU
04/02FERRARI : Endurance Brazil - Podium for Via Italia Racing in Curitiba
PU
04/02FERRARI : Bahrain Test – Day 1
PU
04/02MIKE HAWTHORN : il primo campione britannico della Ferrari
PU
04/01FERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
03/31FERRARI : Bahrain Grand Prix - Not the expected result
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 638 M
EBIT 2019 899 M
Net income 2019 677 M
Debt 2019 449 M
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 33,35
P/E ratio 2020 31,20
EV / Sales 2019 6,38x
EV / Sales 2020 5,82x
Capitalization 22 767 M
Chart FERRARI
Duration : Period :
Ferrari Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERRARI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target -3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis C. Camilleri Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Non-Executive Chairman
Antonio Picca Piccon Chief Financial Officer
Michael Hugo Leiters Chief Technology Officer
Amedeo Felisa Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERRARI40.07%25 594
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION1.87%45 998
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.26%30 351
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.44%23 909
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 532
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD19.03%16 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About