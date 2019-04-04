Ferrari : F1 Clienti and XX Programmes tests completed in Valencia

Two days of testing and free practices for customers driving the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti concluded at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia. The track, which over the weekend hosted the Ferrari Challenge races and Passione Ferrari events, welcomed more than 20 Ferraris, including the F2007, the winner of the world constructors' and drivers' championships with Kimi Räikkonen.

F1 Clienti. After the spectacular Bahrain circuit with floodlit sessions just like the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season, the F1 Clienti single-seaters lapped a track that is twisty but also technical and a pleasure to drive. Seven single-seaters covered the track's 4,005 metres. The previously mentioned F2007 was accompanied by the F150 Italia in which Fernando Alonso raced the 2011 season and the cars the Spaniard drove in 2012 and 2013. In addition to the F2012 and F138, there were two examples of the 248 F1, with which Massa competed in the 2006 season and the F2004 that his compatriot Rubens Barrichello drove in 2004.

XX Programmes. There were also free practices for the cars of the XX Programmes with customer testers behind the wheel of nine FXX K Evos, powered by the exceptional hybrid-thermal synergy of the V12 engine equipped with Hy-Kers. In addition to the latest addition to the programme, there were also a 599XX and two 599XX Evos.

Gala. As usual, there was a gala dinner for XX Programmes and F1 Clienti customers in a unique location, this time Valencia's oceanographic park of Valencia, in the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències (City of Arts and Sciences).

Next events. The cars of the XX Programmes and the F1 Clienti single-seaters are due to travel to the United States where they will take part in a two-day test at the Sonoma circuit on 7 and 8 May in preparation for the Ferrari Racing Days at the Laguna Seca circuit from 10 to 12 May.